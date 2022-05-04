Almost 18,000 volunteers joined big clean-up in Dublin last month

Volunteers with the Mars Wrigley Ireland Team join the big clean-up along the canal in Dublin

Volunteers with the Mars Wrigley Ireland Team join the big clean-up in Dublin

Almost 500 Dublin groups helped make this year’s National Spring Clean the most successful yet, according to figures released by An Taisce.

The initiative, operated in partnership with the Department of the Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland, took place throughout the month of April and included a Team Dublin Clean-Up Day last weekend.

Over the past 23 years, the National Spring Clean has seen volunteers dedicate 12 million hours of their time to remove 42,000 tonnes of litter across the country.

The theme of National Spring Clean 2022 was ‘community pride’ and organisers have reported their best year ever, with almost 18,000 volunteers from Dublin alone signing up.

This year, the campaign returned to its usual month-long clean up after two years of restricted events. Nationwide, volunteers collected an estimated 2,800 tonnes of litter during April.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said the statistics for what the National Spring Clean achieves every year are “staggering”.

“I would like to salute your work and express my gratitude for the hours of selfless volunteer work that help make National Spring Clean such a critical part of the annual environmental calendar,” he said.

“I would also like to acknowledge the key role played by An Taisce in overseeing the campaign.”

Michael John O’Mahony, National Spring Clean chairperson, said: “The work and efforts of volunteers, groups and local authorities all over the country this year has been truly amazing. A big thank you to everyone who made it such a success.”

Nicola Forde, corporate affairs manager with Mars Wrigley Ireland, said: “It has been fantastic to see people, businesses and community groups across Ireland get behind the National Spring Clean again this year.

“Our own team rolled up their sleeves and hosted a spring clean event in Dublin, which was a huge success.”