All-Ireland winning champions donate signed Dublin jerseys to raise funds for children’s hospitals

Dublin's Leah Caffrey, Suzanne O’Neill, partner at RSM Ireland, and six-year-old Noah at Croke Park to launch the Champions for Sick Children signed jersey giveaway

Dublin’s GAA players are raffling off signed jerseys from their recent All-Ireland wins to raise “life-saving funds” for the Children’s Health Foundation.

The Dubs are joining forces to support sick children and their families at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly Hospitals by donating signed jerseys for a fundraising draw.

This funding could provide vital life-saving equipment and essential patient and parental supports.

Speaking at the launch of Champions for Sick Children, Hugh Kane, Chief Executive at Children’s Health Foundation, said: “The Dublin GAA hospital visits after the All-Ireland wins brought so much joy and energy to our heroes in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres.

“We are delighted to see the Dublin men and ladies teams continue their support through Champions for Sick Children.

“This draw will not only continue to bring joy and energy to sick children and their families, but it will also raise vital, life-saving funds for Children’s Health Foundation.”

Every year, the All-Ireland champions visit Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres. The visits always spread joy and hope for sick children and their families.

This year was no different for the newly crowned Dublin GAA football teams, as they stopped by Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin and Temple Street with their trophies to meet the children.

This year marks the fifth year that both teams have won their respective All-Ireland titles since 2017, with the last double win happening in 2020.

Suzanne O’Neill, partner at accounting and business consultancy firm RSM Ireland who is supporting the draw, said: “RSM Ireland is delighted to support Champions for Sick Children to raise funds for Children’s Health Foundation.

“Giving back to the community is at the heart of what we do at RSM, and we are excited to watch our partnership grow to help even more sick children across Ireland.”

To enter the draw, all people need to do is donate €5. Entries will close on Sunday, September 10 at 11.59pm.

Supporters can enter as many times as they wish, and the draw will take place on Tuesday, September 12.

All funds raised will go to Children’s Health Foundation, which works to give every sick child the very best chance in the four children’s hospitals.