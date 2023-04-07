Aldi creates 30 new jobs as it opens its 25th store in Dublin

Aldi Ireland has officially opened its 25th store in Dublin this week, creating 30 permanent jobs.

The new €2.9m store at The Crossings in Adamstown is part of Aldi’s plan to expand its store network in Dublin.

It will include a €73m overall investment with 11 new stores in the county over the next five years.

The new stores will see the creation of 350 full-time permanent jobs and 550 construction jobs over the period.

With 25 stores now in Dublin, Aldi has made a capital investment of €184m in Dublin since opening its first Irish store in Parnell Street in 1999.

The retailer currently employs 673 people in Dublin with a €20.3m total salary spend across its 25 stores in the county.

The new 1,366sqm store, which opened on Thursday, is powered by 100pc green electricity and features solar panels on the roof, powering items such as energy saving lights and chiller fridges.

Dmitri Sakovits, ALDI Adamstown Store Manager, said: “This new store, and the 30 new jobs created, will support our ambition to deliver value to the people of Dublin at the locations most convenient to them.

“As a leading retailer in Ireland, we are very conscious of the current challenges facing consumers and businesses.

“The cost-of-living crisis is impacting every household and we know what it means for our customers.”