Abandoned Dublin train station to finally open in December after 13 years and costs of over €10m

Kishoge train station, near Lucan, was finished in 2009 but never opened. It now needs a €3.8m upgrade

An abandoned train station in west Dublin is due to finally open to the public in December, after lying idle for 13 years.

Construction on Kishoge train station was completed in 2009, costing €6.35m, as part of the Kildare route. However, the station has deteriorated throughout the years due to vandalism and disuse.

The station was planned to serve the fast-growing commuter population around Dublin, however, construction on housing developments stalled during the recession and the station never opened.

The four-platform station is located between Adamstown and Clondalkin stations, just a few kilometres from the centre of Lucan.

The station is intended to serve the new town of Clonburris, which will be home to a population of around 23,000 people.

However, after lying dormant for 13 years, “extensive works” are now needed to bring the station into service, according to Irish Rail, at a cost of €3.8m.

The station will serve both Heuston Station, via the Phoenix Park Tunnel, to all stations between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock.

“When originally built as part of the Kildare Route Project and completed in 2009, it had been anticipated that housing development would be progressing adjacent to the station,” said a spokesperson for Irish Rail.

“Due to the economic crisis, this development is only now materialising, hence the station has not opened in the interim.”

Irish Rail said extensive works are needed to meet “present day accessibility and systems requirements which are above and beyond the original requirements, replacement and repairs associated with wear and tear, vandalism and other degradation over time”.

Renovations will include lift replacement, replacement of all mechanical, electrical fire and telecoms cables and equipment, and internal and external wall works.

Areas of the floors will be replaced, as well as damaged ramps and tactile tiling, and paths will be repaired.

New up to date signage and station furniture will be installed and additional security fencing.