‘A wave of human misery coming down the road’ over eviction ban lifting

Martin Leahy from Bandon, Co Cork travels to Dublin every week to protest outside the Dáil. Pic. Olivia Lynott

People facing eviction from their homes were among those who protested outside the Dáil on Thursday against the Government’s decision to lift the eviction ban.

The eviction ban is due to be lifted tomorrow on March 31.

The protest was organised by the ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign and was supported by a range of trade unions and groups including Siptu, Forsa, the National Women’s Council, the Irish Refugee Council and Focus Ireland.

Martin Leahy (47), who attended today’s protest, is being evicted from his home in Cork and has travelled from Bandon to Dublin every Thursday for the past 47 weeks to protest outside the Dáil.

Mr Leahy was served with an eviction notice last year and said the eviction ban has “postponed” it. He is waiting for his new eviction date to be issued and feels he has “no options”.

“I feel totally let down,” he said at today’s protest.

“It’s totally disgraceful that they haven't listened to these people who are in the centre of it.

“They [government] have completely ignored us… They have turned their backs on all of us.

“I don’t have any options. When I initially heard that the landlord was selling the property I went on the market looking… the prices were way too high and the availability as well,” he said.

Mr Leahy said it would be a “huge relief” if the eviction ban was extended.

“You would be hoping in that time that they would introduce real measures, something tangible that would ease the crisis.

“On a psychological stress level it would be a huge relief,” he said.

Every Thursday Mr Leahy sings a song he wrote about the homeless crisis outside the Dáil.

“I wrote the song in an act of desperation when I heard about the eviction,” he said.

“I’m really appalled at them lifting the eviction ban with all the homeless services screaming at them to keep it.

“There is a wave of human misery coming down the road if they lift this eviction ban,” he said.

The Raise the Roof Campaign have said lifting the ban would have a “potentially disastrous impact” on thousands of families and individuals in the rental sector.

“This deeply troubling decision has now placed thousands of households in immediate danger of being forced into homelessness…single people, young couples, families with children, extended families, and older people,” said the group in a letter sent to all TDs last week.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin, who attended today’s protest, said in his own constituency of Clondalkin a woman in her 70s is facing eviction this weekend.

“She is scared still about presenting to a hostel,” he said.

“She said to me last night that she wasn’t sleeping, she is sick to the pit of her stomach, she has been trying to find alternative rental accommodation and can’t,” said the Dublin Mid-West TD.

Mr Ó Broin said there is “far too much discretion” given to local authorities to follow through with the tenant in situ scheme.

The scheme allows local authorities to purchase a property in which the private landlords wishes to sell, and allows the tenant to remain in the property.

“Local authorities don't have the staff, one local authority told us it takes 50 hours of a single staff member’s time to process a single tenant in situ application and they don’t have the staff,” he said.

Meanswhile Emily Murtagh, from the Irish Traveller Movement said there is concern that ending the eviction ban will have “cascading consequences for Travellers into emergency and existing overcrowded accommodation”.

“We estimate one in five people homeless in Ireland are Travellers, with women comprising 42pc overall, and due to discrimination in the private rental sector, and the lack of homes suitable for larger family sizes, are longer term homeless.

“This is one of many contradictions in the State's practice and policy, which has not been addressed.”

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said “many families” facing eviction have made contact seeking help, and is encouraging people to “overhold” in their home.

“Some of them notice to quits will be executed over the next couple of weeks and months.

“If they don’t have an alternative, if there is no emergency accommodation available via the council then you should overhold, absolutely,” he said.