Dublin Town is calling for government help to allow businesses convert empty space above shops into residential units

A return to “living above the shop” could help ease Dublin’s housing crisis, it has been claimed.

Business group Dublin Town is calling for a reduction in “red tape” to bring empty residential units above commercial premises back into use.

There are more than 37,000 empty homes across the capital, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

In its pre-budget submission, Dublin Town is calling on the government to introduce financial support and reduce “red tape” such as planning regulations, to allow store owners to convert the units into residential use.

Richard Guiney, chief executive of Dublin Town, said: “Living over the shop should be advanced.

“A sensible approach to fire and disability access, as in other EU states, and financial supports, would help unlock the potential for productive use of upper floors of commercial premises.”

The organisation also says commercial rates are an “obsolete and often unfair tax which do not take into account a business owner’s ability to pay”.

“Underlying rateable valuations are based on an arbitrary assessment which may now not be relevant,” Mr Guiney said.

“A discussion of structural reform of local authorities and their funding is long overdue.”

Dublin Town CEO Richard Guiney is calling for a reduction in red tape to allow more 'living above the shop'

Dublin Town also said the country’s key infrastructural deficits must be “urgently addressed” with the budget surplus.

“The surplus should be devoted to addressing shortcomings in housing, transport, water infrastructure, green energy generation and electrical infrastructure,” they said.

The group said the National Transport Authority Plans for Dublin will address many of the city’s transit needs. However, the timescale for delivery is “simply far too long”.

“We will not meet our transport related carbon reductions if we have to wait until the late 2030s and beyond for the provision of basic transport such as the Metro, DART Underground and integrated Luas lines,” said Mr Guiney.

“Such provision is considered basic in competitor cities.”

Dublin Town’s submission also calls for an online sales tax with reference to websites outside the EU and the introduction of a small business credit system to ease the transition towards zero carbon.

“Dublin Town believes its Business Improvement District model, a business-led organisation in a defined area in which businesses invest as a group to improve their environment, is an ideal platform for the establishment of positive energy districts,” said Mr Guiney.

“These would reduce carbon emissions in line with internationally agreed targets and should be pursued to enable public and private sectors co-operate in reducing energy related carbon emissions.”