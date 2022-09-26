80 tonnes of illegal rubbish cleared from Dunsink Lane site

Eighty tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish has been cleared from Dunsink Lane in Finglas.

Fingal County Council carried out the clean-up operation late last week. They removed the massive pile of rubbish containing children’s toys, furniture, plastic boxes, bottles and drums.

Dunsink Lane crosses the River Tolka and is located just off the M50, an area long plagued by fly-tipping. The clean-up was a multi-agency operation with the help of gardai and in conjunction with a number of contractors.

In addition, the council has advised residents to be wary of “man in a van” type disposal services which don’t comply with the National Waste Collection Permit Office.

Locals are being targeted on social media by fake waste collectors who take rubbish and dump it illegally.

People are advised to always check for up-to-date ID or consult the National Waste Collection Permit Office on www.nwcpo.ie. If a person is not on the list then they’re not authorised to collect waste.

“Everyone has a responsibility to dispose of their waste in a safe and sustainable manner,” a spokesperson for Fingal County Council said.

“Bulky items can be brought to your local recycling centre for disposal. Electrical waste and electronic equipment, clothes, paper, packaging and glass can also be recycled free of charge.”

CCTV will be fully utilized for waste enforcement purposes once a new code of practice has been issued, the council said.

“Evidence of illegal waste activities will be gathered and those responsible prosecuted under the Waste Management Act 1996. If found guilty an individual can be fined up to €5,000 or face 12 months imprisonment as well as receiving a criminal conviction.

“Illegally dumped waste costs Local Authorities hundreds of thousands each year, money which could be better spent on improving local services within the community.

“To report unauthorised waste collectors or dumping contact: environment@fingal.ie or ring 01 8906799,” the spokesperson added.

The move comes on the back of the national Big Beach Clean which removed 63 tonnes of rubbish from Irish coasts as well as the successful Dublin Community Clean-up last week.