€7m fund to bring 19 derelict properties in Fingal back to life as housing

Nineteen abandoned properties in Fingal will be brought back to life as housing thanks to €7m in government funding.

The nationwide Vacant Homes Plan will help bring vacant properties back into use as a cost-effective and sustainable way to increase the supply of housing to meet local needs.

Fingal County Council submitted 19 properties, including residential and commercial buildings, which are vacant and derelict and can be brought back into productive use with the support of the funds.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, has allocated €7m to Fingal County Council to tackle vacancy and dereliction in north county Dublin.

“I’ve always said we need to use every tool in our armoury to get to grips with the challenges in housing and that’s exactly what we are doing,” the minister said.

“One key action has been to focus efforts on tackling vacancy and dereliction in cities, towns, and villages across the country.

“Through this funding, Fingal will acquire vacant and derelict properties which are either not on the market for sale or to which the market has not responded.

“They will then offer these properties for private sale to individuals who in return will commit to bringing the property into use as a home.

“It's hugely positive as not only will it remove derelict properties which are eyesores, it will give people the opportunity to live and participate in their local communities making them more vibrant in the process,” he added.

In total, the Vacant Homes Action Plan has a €150m fund for local authorities to bring vacant properties into re-use for housing.

Fingal County Council believes it will help improve neighbourhoods, increase access to housing and help to improve quality of life for those living within the towns, villages, rural and larger urban areas within the county.