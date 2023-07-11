€5m redevelopment of Rathfarnham Stables revealed

South Dublin County Council has unveiled plans to invest €5m into Rathfarnham Stables to develop a mixed-use hospitality and retail space.

The stables, located beside Rathfarnham Castle, contain four courtyards, of which two will be developed.

The council will invest an initial €5m to develop the site and the McHugh Group has secured the tender to operate the facility on a long-term lease.

The council previously attempted to develop the site a number of years ago, however was unsuccessful in securing an operator.

Plans for the 2,500sq metre space include an access point onto Rathfarnham Road and additional car parking, with a garden centre, café, food trucks and space for other businesses.

Council official Jason Frehill said between 100 and 120 car parking spaces could be created for the development, amid concerns over a current lack of parking in Rathfarnham village.

“One of the big, big challenging issues we are going to deal with as part of the redevelopment is car parking and how we actually deal with that and manage that,” said Mr Frehill.

“We have looked at this at a very preliminary stage and we think directly adjacent to some reorganisation of the park itself, we probably could get about 100 to 120 car parking spaces.

“There are 20 car parking spaces presently at the front of the building itself fronting onto Rathfarnham Road.

“The critical thing is that it is not going to have an adverse impact on the local community and it is not going to have an adverse impact on traffic movement in the area,” he added.

Concept design for the revamped Rathfarnham Stables. Pic: Dublin City Council

Councillor Yvonne Collins said the development is in a “unique area” and should “complement rather than compete with Rathfarnham village”.

“It’s a huge opportunity to raise the profile of the castle and the village,” she added.

Councillor Pamela Kearns said the development is “huge in terms of its location”, however, raised concerns over parking and “crowding out the businesses in the village already”.

Councillor Lynn McCrave said the plan is an “absolute wonderful increase of business” for the village and tourism in the castle.

However, she called for a “total review” of car parking in the village and surrounding areas before designs are finalised.

“We do have a lot of trouble with parking in the village and in the immediate surrounding estates,” she said.

The development will go out for public consultation later this year and construction is expected to begin in early 2024 to be operational by 2025.