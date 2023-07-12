€5m plan to turn vacant St Werburgh’s Church into arts venue

St Werburgh's Church is said to be in a 'dangerous' state of disrepair

A vacant church of “historical architectural significance” in Dublin city centre may be restored at a cost of €5m.

Essential repairs and refurbishment works are required on St Werburgh’s Church in the south inner city to repurpose the building as an arts, cultural and tourism venue.

The 18th century church has remained closed for a number of years due its “dangerous” state of disrepair.

Supporting plans for a restoration, councillor Mannix Flynn said the building “is in danger of simply going on fire, it’s all wood”.

Cllr Flynn said the “sensitive building” contains rare structures, such as its organ.

“It is an awful pity, over the years, that the people in Christchurch didn’t bring this building to the attention of the council beforehand. It’s in a very serious state,” he said.

Dublin city councillors voted to proceed with a part-8 planning to restore the church, which involves moving the main entrance to the back of the building to allow universal pedestrian access.

This would involve seeking permission from the OPW and building a ramped platform linking through the graveyard to the east end of the church.

Plans also involve making a hole in a historical wall at the back of the church.

“It would not interfere with the graveyard,” said Owen Keegan, Chief Executive of DCC.

Existing view of the graveyard at St Werburgh's Church

Mr Keegan said the church is a “gem and well worth preserving”.

“There is a shortage of venues of this size that would be capable of hosting choirs, small scale orchestras, events and other musical offerings,” he said.

Mr Keegan said part-8 planning is necessary as it is a “fairly significant intervention that is being proposed to the rear”.

“The wall of that laneway is in itself historic, so it’s not absolutely certain that we would get the necessary approval,” he said.

DCC has applied for 75pc of the funding from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and the council will be responsible for funding the remaining €1.25m.

Concerns have been raised over the possibility of the local authority not receiving the URDF funding and a repeat of overspending occurring.

“What happens if the UDRF funding is not forthcoming, like what happened with the ill-fated white water rafting where we spent almost €2m and were left red-faced?” said councillor Danny Byrne.

Mr Keegan said: “I’m reasonably confident that the €5m would be close enough.

“There is always a risk with older buildings when we actually get on site, but we have made provision for significant contingency.”

The church is currently operated by Christchurch, and in return for taking over the management, DCC would take on two 20-year leases at a cost of €1 per annum.

The building would be run by Dublin City Council Culture Company, which also runs 14 Henrietta Street.

The Great Pulpit will be removed as part of works on the interior

Christchurch would still have access to the church free of service and it would also be open for other religious denominations for a fee.

Restoration work of the building includes refurbishing the stone steps onto Werburgh Street, provision of visitor facilities at the existing Sexton’s House, replacing two “poor quality” buildings and building a new glazed block facing the graveyard.

Inside the church, two areas of pews will be removed, as well as the alter rail and relocation of the Great Pulpit to a suitable off-site location.

New heating and ventilation will be installed, the doorway to the north side of the chancel will be widened and stonework will be repaired.