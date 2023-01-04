€3.9m of drugs and 125 firearms seized in 12 months in Clondalkin

Gardai initiated Operation Préachán in the Clondalkin District last August

Nearly €4m worth of drugs and 125 firearms were seized by gardaí in the Clondalkin District during the 12 months to October last year.

In the year to October 31, 2022, gardaí seized €3,903,437 worth of drugs, 125 firearms and €530,144 of cash in the region, covering areas such as Ballyfermot, Clondalkin, Cherry Orchard and Rathcoole.

On top of those numbers, gardaí carried out 1,176 arrests, 261 adult cautions and issued 3,675 court summonses.

The figures came to light after a question posed to Minister for Justice, Simon Harris, by Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy, regarding Operation Préachán.

Gardaí introduced the operation in August last year to provide a proactive policing response to disrupt criminal activities in the Cherry Orchard area, with a focus on car theft, criminal damage and public disorder.

On September 19, a garda patrol car was rammed in Cherry Orchard in an incident shared widely on social media.

In his response to the query, Minister Harris highlighted a medium-term policing plan which will operate until September 2023, focusing on prolific offenders.

Local Sinn Féin councillor, Daithí Doolan, said Operation Préachán has produced swift results, but a two-fold approach is needed in the area.

“We can’t police our way out of this situation. The community is traumatised, and we are at risk of losing another generation,” he said.

“We need more resources because we cannot depend on gardaí to keep the situation calm if it’s on overtime.

“We need adequate numbers and a constantly visible, accessible and dependable policing service to the community.

“We need a comprehensive plan involving guards, community services, statutory agencies and government departments,” he said.

Cllr Doolan said people are afraid of the situation returning to the way it was before Operation Préachán was initiated.

“The fear of the crime and violence returning just as bad is strong. We had joyriders and cars burned out again over Christmas.

“What we saw in September was the tip of iceberg, the real issues are underneath.”

The Sinn Fein Councillor believes investment in amenities is key to providing a brighter future for the Dublin 22 area.

“Cherry Orchard was built 30 years ago. There’s one playground, one road, one shop and two huge prisons,” he said.

“We need to go back to the drawing board with jobs, education and training, community development. We need a long-term strategy over the next ten years.

“I’m so proud to represent this community. We can’t afford to lose another generation,” he added.