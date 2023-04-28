€300,000 repairs to St Stephen’s Green bandstand to be completed in October

The historic bandstand in St Stephen's Green has been closed off for the last two years

Works to repair the bandstand in St Stephen’s Green are due to be completed in October, at a cost of almost €300,000.

The historic bandstand, erected in 1887, was fenced off in 2021 after “structural issues” were identified making it unsafe for public use.

It has remained closed for the past two years while the Office of Public Works (OPW) arranged a specialist contractor to inspect the structure.

This week, Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan confirmed a contractor has been appointed and works are due to commence on the bandstand in the coming weeks.

In a parliamentary response to Kildare TD Catherine Murphy, Mr O’Donovan said: “I can confirm that a contractor was appointed on April 18 to undertake these works.

“The contractor will commence works on site in the coming weeks and it is estimated that works will be completed by end of October 2023.”

Mr O’Donovan said that conservation architects from the OPW have been working to determine the “most appropriate manner” to restore and make the historic bandstand safe.

Historical reports and condition surveys were commissioned which have determined it necessary to carry out structural repairs to the columns, plinths and decking.

Repairs to the bandstand are expected to cost an estimated €290,000 and will be fully funded by the OPW.

Mr O’Donovan said: “The quantity surveyors have returned an estimated Total Construction Project Budget costing for the St Stephen’s Green Bandstand Refurbishment Works of €290,000, inclusive of VAT and associated fees.

“This project will be fully funded from within the OPW vote,” he added.

Gardaí were previously called to the old structure in June 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic after a large crowd of young people removed the barriers and gained entry to the bandstand.

The group removed the metal barriers put in place to protect the structure to dance and play music, with several climbing up on to the rafters of the bandstand.

The OPW previously said it took the decision to fence off the historic bandstand to protect it from “vandalism and anti-social behaviour” while repairs could take place.