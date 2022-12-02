€250k boost to improve health and wellbeing in Ballymun

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy launched the Ballymun Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme in the Axis, Ballymun

Dublin City Council is partnering with the HSE and community-led organisations to address health inequalities and improve wellbeing in Ballymun.

The Ballymun Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme aims to improve the health outcomes in which people are born, live, grow, work and age.

€250,000 worth of funding is being invested to help enhance community facilities that positively impact the health and wellbeing of those living in the Ballymun area.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, launched the Ballymun Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme at an event in the Axis, Ballymun earlier today.

“The challenge of addressing health inequalities in our communities requires not only interventions to target health risks, but also a broad focus on addressing the wider determinants of health,” she said.

“To make real and lasting change, we need to work together to create communities where people can thrive.

“We must put the right building blocks in place for health, stable jobs, good pay, quality housing, good education and accessible amenities that enhance our built environment.

“We will all work together to ensure our communities in greatest need are supported to live longer, healthier lives.”

The Lord Mayor believes “these are exciting times for the community in Ballymun”.

“For example, working closely with our Ballymun Area Manager Jackie O’Reilly and Stephen Groome of our Parks and Biodiversity Department, funds will be used to support improvements to Balcurris and Coultry Park,” she said.

“This includes upgrading the playground area and pathways in Balcurris to provide better access and constructing a new Reflective Garden to support community wellbeing.

“We are also looking to provide new outdoor gym equipment in Balcurris and Coultry parks in 2023.”

Patricia Tallon, Local Development Officer for Ballymun Healthy Communities Programme, said: “The Ballymun Fun Run Committee are organising a Santa Dash and two fun runs in Trinity Comprehensive on Friday, December 9.

“Over 1,000 students have registered for this seasonal health and wellbeing initiative.

“We are supporting the Ballymun Network for Assisting Children and Young People who are building a ‘trauma-informed’ Ballymun to better understand individuals living with the consequences of trauma.

“We are also supporting the Play Therapy Project being driven by the Primary Principals Network, Young Ballymun and Ballymun Family Resource Centre.

“Together we are working collaboratively to better mobilise available resources to address local needs.”

The programme collaborates with key frontline HSE and Primary Care services delivering programmes to support improved mental and physical health, such as stop smoking services, healthy eating groups, parenting and mental health.

Dr David Gibney, the GP lead for the Ballymun Community Healthcare Network, said: “I’ve already seen the benefits of the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme. I regularly refer patients to the smoking cessation and social prescribing services.”

Mellany McLoone, HSE Chief Officer of Community Healthcare Organisation Dublin North City and County, said: “This is Sláintecare Healthy Communities in action, working in partnership with the local community to address health inequalities, so people in Ballymun have improved access to evidence-based and practical supports.

“Interventions like QUIT smoking services, parenting programmes, cooking and nutrition courses are already benefitting this community. I look forward to seeing the benefit these meaningful health interventions bring to Ballymun.”