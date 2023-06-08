20,000 people to attend UCD Festival this weekend with Morgan Freeman appearance

Michael Byrne, who was known as Old Man Belfield. Pic: Lee Furlong

Sophie Wallis pictured at the programme launch for The UCD Festival. Over 130 free events are scheduled to take place this weekend.

Morgan Freeman performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend University College Dublin’s annual UCD Festival which will see Morgan Freeman serve as the honorary master of ceremonies.

On Sunday, June 11, the festival will host a special concert featuring a collaboration between the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and The Delta Blues Project.

Ticket holders are in for a treat as organisers previously revealed that Academy Award Winning actor Morgan Freeman will act as honorary MC on the night.

Organisers have confirmed that the veteran actor is en route to Dublin for the weekend.

The Shawshank Redemption star is co-founder and co-owner of Ground Zero Blues Club, which is considered the leading blues club in the World and is located in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the proverbial ‘Birthplace of the Blues’.

The UCD Festival this year has been hailed as a celebration of arts, science, and innovation, the festival boasts eight vibrant zones, with topics ranging from artificial intelligence and sustainability to robotics and jazz music.

As part of this year’s festival, an inaugural charity run will take place in honour of one of the university's most memorable characters, Old Man Belfield.

The event, named the Michael Byrne Memorial Run will be held on the new UCD running track on Saturday, June 10, in honour of the late homeless man, Michael Byrne, affectionately known by students as Old Man Belfield.

A familiar face on the UCD campus for over 30 years, Mr Byrne passed away in 2011. Following his death, the university established the Michael Byrne Community Fund. The fund's activities include establishing a bursary for students who may not be able to afford accommodation.

Festival organiser, Sheila Morris said: “At the UCD Festival this weekend, you have the chance to jump into a world of thinking, creating, innovating, and discovering and be inspired by a day of free events for all ages.

“The festival is a chance to discover hidden talents, explore breakthrough research, and engage with world-class academics, researchers, and authors.

“Visitors will have the chance to meet with specialists in the fields of science, technology, health, and culture. Come join us for an extraordinary celebration of UCD's educational excellence.”

This year, festival organisers have worked to make the festival an inclusive and sensory friendly event.

Sensory-friendly spaces and activities have been created across the Belfield campus. A number of calm, sensory friendly, areas with low-level stimulation will be available to festival attendees, specifically developed to accommodate neurodivergent attendees.

Over 130 free events are scheduled to take place including interactive exhibits, performances, and creative workshops.

The UCD Festival will take place this weekend. All events taking place this Saturday, June 10, are free but booking may be required for some events.

The UCD Belfield campus is served by the 11, 39a, 46a, 47, 142, 145 and 155 bus routes and is located within walking distance of Sydney Parade Dart station.