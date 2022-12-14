€1.1m bill to refurbish new garda station on O’Connell Street

Refurbishment of the new garda station on O'Connell Street will cost €1.1m. Pic: Gerry Mooney

The refurbishment of the new garda station on O’Connell Street will cost the taxpayer over €1m, new figures show.

Work on the building, near the Savoy cinema, began on October 10 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. The total cost of the upgrade will be €1.1m, jointly funded by the OPW and An Garda Síochána.

This information was released on foot of a question posed by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

“The refurbishment and fit-out of 13A Upper O’Connell street is just one project of a number across Dublin garda stations that I will be querying further at the Public Accounts Committee,” Ms Murphy said.

The Office of Public Works confirmed that the refurbishment of the new station will include a public reception and interview rooms for members of the public or victims of crime, including a separate office for use by the Irish Tourism Assistance Service (ITAS).

The back office, at ground and basement floors, will provide accommodation for several workstations, as well as ancillary facilities including a meeting room, tea station, sanitary, storage and welfare facilities.

The capital’s main thoroughfare has been plagued by anti-social behaviour, assaults and drug use in recent years.

In April, it was announced that the new garda station would be used as the base for Operations Spire and Citizen, aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

Ms Murphy will also request details about another former garda station on Dublin’s main thoroughfare.

“In addition, I will be seeking information in relation to No. 44, across the road, that has been idle for many years now,” Ms Murphy said.

“The OPW did inform me that No. 44 may be offered for community use if disposal is not considered.”

The Social Democrats co-leader had previously enquired about the number of other garda stations, within the Dublin Metropolitan Region, which will receive refurbishments.

Figures released show that 15 stations are scheduled to have works carried out in excess of €100,000 by the end of 2023, funded by either the OPW or Garda Estate Management.

Works range from roof repairs to driveway resurfacing and wall plastering. No.44 Upper O’Connell Street was not included on that list.