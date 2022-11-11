€10m plan to provide 5,000 e-bikes for new scheme in Dublin

The scheme would operate similar to the popular DublinBikes

A plan to provide 5,000 e-bikes as part of a new bike-sharing scheme could be rolled out across Dublin next year.

The idea was put to the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, by TD Paul McAuliffe this week.

He said the e-bikes would be owned by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and operated on a tendered basis by bike providers in the city.

“E-bikes are the way to go now,” said Mr McAuliffe. “The NTA would buy the 5,000 bikes at a cost of about €10m. Then it would be put out to tender, working with the providers.”

A number of bike operators would likely be used, however, there is a willingness among operators to explore using an app or card that would allow a member of one scheme to use the bikes of another scheme.

E-bikes cost about €2,000 each and additional operational costs would be required to roll out the plan, said Mr McAuliffe.

While the cost per use for customers is still unknown, he said it will be more competitive than the bus.

“You have to be conscious of the competing bus prices so it would have to be more competitive,” he said.

“At the moment with the bike providers, it's a per use basis. For Dublin Bikes it's free for the first 30 minutes and after that there is a charge.

“For the private providers, they have a reasonable price range. But it also adds a lot of flexibility, people don’t have to wait for a bike.

“We know bikes won’t suit every commuter, but in terms of climate action this is one of the easiest ways of encouraging people to take up bikes,” he said.

Mr McAuliffe admitted there is a “concern” around battery theft with e-bikes should the plans be rolled out.

“I think there are ways we can do it, with some of the bikes the battery is buried into the case so it's more robust than private bikes,” he said.

“It’s a concern for people who own private bikes, but we have a very strong record with Dublin Bikes.

“Everyone predicted they would all be in the Liffey but there is a low incidence rate with theft and crime,” he added.