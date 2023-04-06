Dublin Lotto player scoops €500,000 in Daily Million draw

A lucky Lotto player in Dublin has scooped €500,000 in Tuesday’s Daily Million Plus draw.

The Dubliner purchased their winning quick pick ticket on the day of the draw in Applegreen, Ballybrack.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s 2pm Daily Million Plus draw were: 2, 4, 7, 8, 10, 13, and the bonus was 34.

The Ballybrack ticketholder is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe and make contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize.

“A Daily Million player in Dublin is sure to be celebrating after they scooped the Daily Million Plus top prize of €500,000 following Tuesday’s 2pm draw,” said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

“This is our second Daily Million plus top prize win of the year after a player in Louth scooped the half a million prize on the 3rd of March.

Expand Close Celebrating the lucky win at the Applegreen Service Station in Ballybrack, Co. Dublin were: Staff members, Shane Darby, Stephen Durnin Applegreen Regional Manager and Amylou Haskins. Pic: Mac Innes Photography / Facebook

Whatsapp Celebrating the lucky win at the Applegreen Service Station in Ballybrack, Co. Dublin were: Staff members, Shane Darby, Stephen Durnin Applegreen Regional Manager and Amylou Haskins. Pic: Mac Innes Photography

“We’ve also had two winners of the Daily Million top prize worth an amazing €1 Million from Kerry and Dublin so far this year.

“We are encouraging all of our Daily Million players in Dublin to check their tickets carefully and the winner should sign the back of their ticket, make contact with our prize claims team so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.”