Dublin legend Brian Mullins remembered as a ‘wonderful father and true clubman’ at funeral mass

Na Fianna players stand for a minute's silence in memory of the late Brian Mullins before the Dublin County Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final match between Ballyboden St Endas and Na Fianna at Parnell Park in Dublin last Saturday. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The funeral cortege of Brian Mullins arrives at St Vincent de Paul Church on Griffith Avenue in Dublin this morning. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Dublin Gaelic football legend Brian Mullins has been remembered as a “wonderful father and an incredible grandfather” and a “true clubman”.

Mr Mullins’s funeral mass took place this morning at St Vincent de Paul Church, on Dublin’s Griffith Avenue, near where he spent most of his life.

Chief celebrant and UCD Chaplain, Fr Eamonn Bourke, said it was “so lovely” to meet his boyhood hero for the first time on the Belfield campus several years ago.

Decades before that encounter, Mr Mullins and his former teammate Barney Rock came to Fr Bourke’s primary school in Ballymun with the Sam Maguire. Fr Bourke likened that visit to a “young Brazilian child seeing Pelé for the first time”.

“He told us, stand your ground, don’t give up, keep going,” Fr Bourke added.

Fr Bourke said Brian Mullins showed the same steely determination as he battled a brain tumour in recent months.

Read More

Mr Mullins’s grandchildren brought forward a collection of symbols from his life.

They included a UCD hat and scarf to represent his 22-year career at the university, a bicycle helmet to represent his love of cycling, an Irish book because of his love of the Irish language, a collection of photographs with his grandchildren, St Vincent’s and Dublin GAA jerseys, a plate with a picture of Inishowen, in Co Donegal, for his love of the area and a hat to represent his extensive and cherished collection.

Our dad was a warrior, a fighter who never gave up. He never shied away from the fight when it was put up to him.

Bernard Mullins said his father was “brave” and “never shirked a challenge”.

“St Vincent’s is where dad, from a young age, found his clan, his tribe, his gang and nothing made him happier than spending time in St Vincent’s,” he said.

“At St Vincent's matches or with St Vincent’s people, he was a true clubman in every sense of the word. He would do anything for the club, I mean anything.

“Whether as a player, coach, selector, fundraiser, organiser, committee member, adult games director, chairman or even watering the pitch with his own car and a hose, he did everything and loved every minute of it too.”

Bernard Mullins said his father’s hugely successful inter-county career, and his well-documented return to the pitch after a near fatal car accident, was only a short chapter of his life.

He said his father touched the lives of people everywhere he worked – in Donegal, Derry and more recently in UCD.

“He was a wonderful father and an incredible grandfather to all of his grandchildren whom he loved so very much,” he said.

“Our dad was a warrior, a fighter who never gave up. He never shied away from the fight when it was put up to him.

"Unfortunately, this is one fight he didn't win. Not because he didn't try, but sadly because this is a fight he couldn't win.

"That didn't stop him dealing with his cancer with unbelievable strength, determination and courage despite his diagnosis.

"He made us all very proud. He faced on to every challenge along the way. He had an amazing courage and strength and he passed as he would like to be remembered with great pride and dignity right up to the very end.”

He added: “I’m sure not one of us would want to be held to account for every moment of our lives, but how many of us could say that our best moments were as magnificent as his.”

President Michael D Higgins was represented at the funeral mass by his aide-de-camp Col Stephen Howard, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin was represented by his aide-de-camp, Commandant Claire Mortimer.

Brian Mullins is survived by his partner Elizabeth, wife Helen, sons Bernard, Pádraig and Nathan, daughter Jackie and his extended family and many friends.

He will be laid to rest at Balgriffin Cemetery this afternoon.