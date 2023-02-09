Dublin homeowners warned over rise in silverfish insect callouts

Silverfish lay up to 60 eggs per day, often in damp or dark areas of your home

More than half of all silverfish insect callouts in the past five months have been from Dubliners, new figures reveal.

Pest control provider Rentokil is warning those in the capital to keep an eye out for signs of the tiny insects as these nocturnal pests are typically more prevalent during colder periods.

Silverfish lay up to 60 eggs per day, often in damp or dark areas of your home, so a few insects can quickly become a much larger infestation.

Their eggs are usually difficult to locate since they are often hidden in tiny cracks or crevices. A common sign of silverfish to watch out for is finding unexplained holes in books or items of clothing.

Dublin accounted for 57pc of Rentokil’s silverfish callouts in the last five months, with Cork (15pc) next on the list, followed by Kildare (5pc).

Dr Colm Moore, Area Technical Manager for Rentokil, said: “Like many pests during colder periods of the year, silverfish move indoors to seek shelter and warmth inside homes and businesses.

“While silverfish aren’t dangerous, they can become a major inconvenience because of their appetite for starch and cellulose, which can lead to them damaging valuable items by feeding on them.”

Home and business owners are most likely to find silverfish in dark, damp or humid areas such as bathrooms or washrooms, basements and attics.

Silverfish are silver or grey in colour, measuring approximately 10-12mm in length with tiny scales, two antennae, and they have a tapered, tail-like appearance.

An infestation can mean damage to books, photographs, paintings, plaster and other household items as they feed on both starch and cellulose. They also feed on human debris such as dead skin and hair.

Rentokil says you can reduce the likelihood of a silverfish infestation by keeping dust and debris to a minimum, opening windows to air out rooms, storing food in containers with tightly sealed lids and making sure all cracks in walls and skirting boards are filled.