Whitehall memories live in Harry’s heart 

HARRY Bodie sits back in the chair. With a mug of tea.

The early days come tumbling back. Whitehall days. Growing up nine doors from Liam Brady.

“The one thing you can say about Liam is that he never forgot where he came from,” relates Harry.

“He had great success at Arsenal and in Italy, but any time he was home, he’d be down at the road leagues. Encouraging the young players.”

Harry took a different road. “I have been with Whitehall Colmcille since the early '70’s. I didn’t play all that much.”

Instead, Harry joined the army - Heffo’s Army. “When Kevin Heffernan came along, that was it. I followed them everywhere.”

He wrote an article on Tommy Drumm for the school magazine. “I went down to Parnell Park where Dublin were training,” recalls Harry. “I asked Tommy would he mind if I could have a couple of minutes of his time. He said no problem.”

The Dubs won the All-Ireland in 1983. Tommy was the captain. He brought Sam back to the Whitehall clubhouse.

As he was greeted by the throng, the first thing he did was to hand the trophy to Harry. “That’s for doing my first-ever interview, Harry. Nobody had ever interviewed me before,” remarked Tommy.

“It was a nice gesture,” remembers Harry. “He didn’t forget. And we still keep in touch.”

Harry would also get to know another member of that ’83 Dublin team when he settled in Dun Laoghaire.

“Little did I know back then that, many years later, I’d end up living around the corner from Mick Holden,” explains Harry.

“Mick was such a great character. I got to know him more through the hurling than the football.”

One Sunday, the Dublin hurlers were heading to play Limerick. Harry was standing on the platform in his Dublin colours.

“I was only about 15 or 16 at the time. I was on my own. I saw the Dublin team boarding the train.

“The next thing I hear Mick calling down to me, asking who was I going to the game with. When I told him I was travelling on my own, he brought me into the Dublin carriage and I went down with the team.

“It was just as well because it’s quite a walk from the Limerick train station to the Gaelic Grounds. It was very kind of Mick to do that, but that was the type of fella he was.”

Harry has a special fondness of Ballingarry. “A small village in Tipperary. Famous for its mining history. I’m very proud of my family connection there.

“It was my uncle, Seán, who encouraged me to take part in Gaelic games, particularly in the hurling. And it was him that convinced my father to bring me to my first All-Ireland final,” smiles Harry.

“It was the 1971 All-Ireland hurling final between Kilkenny and Tipp. We were a bit late arriving. We ended up at the back of the Canal Terrace. I couldn’t see anything.

“I went for a wander. When I came back, I couldn’t find my father in the crowd. Two women brought me to the Gardaí who took me to the back of the Hogan Stand.

“They made a ‘lost child’ announcement over the public address. My father didn’t hear it. But my mother heard it at home when she was watching the match on television. Wondering what on earth was going on!

“And the next day in school, everybody was asking me about it. They all heard it too. I ended up watching the game from the VIP section. A far better view than the Canal Terrace! Two stewards brought me home.

“There were a hundred questions when I got home. But Tipp won, and that’s all I was concerned with!”

Despite living in Dun Laoghaire, Whitehall Colmcille is still the hub of Harry’s life. “I’m still very much involved. I help out in any way I can. And as I say, when I’m going back to the club, I’m going back to the parish.

“I’m living in Dun Laoghaire, but that doesn’t interfere with my activity in the club. I enjoy it. I have met such lovely people in the club over the years. Sadly, some have passed on, but I’ll always have great memories of them.

“They are the people who put in the work to get the club to where it is today. And I have no doubt we have the people there now that can bring us even further. Things are going well. We are strong in the four codes. Our new development at the top of Collins Avenue has been brilliant for us.

“We have plenty of young talent coming through, and, hopefully, someday we’ll reach the big milestones that every club wants to get – a senior championship.”

Harry was only 17 when he became Juvenile Secretary of Whitehall Colmcilles. Then he served on the Dublin Juvenile Hurling Board.

Harry is a member of the Friends of Dublin Hurling. He’s hoping for the buses to roll again. “I travel on the FODH buses to the games down the country. I’d love to see the hurlers have success.

“The city has had amazing times with the footballers over the last few years. I like to see all the codes do well.”

Harry finishes his tea. The afternoon has stretched on. He opens his laptop. And clicks onto his Whitehall Colmcille page. Gazing at a galaxy of pictures. Each one a Perry Como Magic Moment.