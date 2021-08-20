Westerners pay the price for poor start

Lyndsey Davey of Dublin gets past the challenge of Niamh Kelly of Mayo.

There was no double delight for Mayo on Saturday as Mayo ladies paid the price for a poor start against the reigning all Ireland champions.

And according to Mayo boss, Michael Moyles, his team never really got going.

‘I’m disappointed to be honest with you. I didn’t think we performed at all in the first half, it looked as if we were shell shocked and all the things we had talked about over the last two days just didn’t come to fruition.

‘Our feet were just stuck to the ground and you know no matter how much you try to prepare for Croke Park, it’s just a stage at the end of the day, and our performance just didn’t come.

I thought in the second half we didn’t come to near what we can achieve and we are still able to keep up within shooting distance of Dublin’

Mayo had coughed up numerous ball off the reset and Moyle’s admitted it was a big problem for the Westerners on the day.

‘We had done an awful lot of work on kicks out but they just didn’t work out today, those days can happen but we wanted to test ourselves against the All Ireland champions, the best team on Ireland on the best stage in Ireland and we just didn’t do that’

‘And even though we were five points short at the end but I don’t think we asked any serious questions of them’

For Dublin boss, Mick Bohan, beginning the game on the right foot was important.

.’We had a poor start in our last three games and we had put a focus on just starting and finishing the game well’

And he was at pains to point out the contribution of his more established stars on the day.

‘Before half time we were stuttering a bit Sinead Aherne pops up for a brilliant point, Lyndsey pops up with a brilliant point.

‘You are talking about game management and that’s game management at the top level, Caoimhe was in for a goal as was Jenny

‘The older lemons see it and help out. And you know Youth is great but look at those players this year , Maccer (Niamh McEvoy) Lyndsey, Sinead Aherne, Goldie (Sinead Goldrick) all those players who have been incredible servants and are still producing it

‘And It’s easy to throw out the line ‘Dublin have this amount of players’ and so on but those older players have mode those young players and far away from the coaching staff those older players have impressed us with what they bring in terms of knowledge and learning

‘And I know I’ve said it a lot this year because it’s been so enjoyable to see it’

.One player missing from Saturday’s proceeding’s was Clann Mhuire’s dynamic wing forward Carla Rowe who having pulled a hamstring is now in a race against time to be ready for the September 5th decider.

And Bohan could certainly empathize with the Dublin star who has featured in all of Dublin’s seven All Ireland finals since 2014.

‘Carla has had a really tough year, she has had two calf injuries on both legs, the time she spent out recovering to come back and make the performances she’s given just shows you where she’s at’

And while Rowe missed out on Saturday’s win, there was a seasonal debut for Sinead Goldrick after a season out with injury, a return which Bohan was delighted with.

‘ Goldie tore her hamstring off the bone six months ago, rusty as hell out there but there’s energy she brings to our group.

‘She just epitomises the way we want to play the game you couldn’t but forgive her for the mistakes she made.