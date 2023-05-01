‘We are delighted with the result’ – Dublin edge Wexford in thriller

Camogie

Aishling O'Neill of Dublin in action against Ciara Storey and Sarah O'Connor of Wexford in the Leinster Senior Camogie Championship quarter-finals at Trinity Sports Grounds, Santry. Pic: iLivephotos

A brilliant match in the Saturday Santry sunshine. Dublin defeated Wexford to move into the semi-final of the Leinster Senior Championship, 2-13 to 1-14.

It was level on the hour, Niamh Comerford struck the crucial goal for the Dubs at the pavilion end.

Niamh showed the instinct that all forwards should carry in their kit bag. She followed in. Hoping for a rebound. A favourable bounce. And that’s what happened.

“We are delighted with the result,” said Dublin manager Gerry McQuaid. “The players showed a great attitude. They kept going.”

A decent crowd looked on from the terrace. Savouring every second. “It could easily have been a draw,” remarked a gentleman.

Mags D’Arcy is on the Dublin coaching ticket. One of Wexford’s favourite daughters. Slaney legend, Kit Kehoe, also took her place in the audience.

Wexford gave it their all too. They led at half-time, 1-6 to 0-6. Their goal came from the artful Anais Curran in the 27th minute. A big dipper of a shot.

The first touch of the Wexford midfielder, Orla Sinnott, was immaculate. Dublin’s defence earned their supper. Christine Shanahan got in so many blocks and clearances.

What Aisling Maher has given to the Dublin jersey is just incredible. Her 54th minute penalty nudged the Blues ahead, 1-12 to 1-10.

She hit 1-8, seven frees. Grace O’Shea and Aisling O’Neill also struck some gems.

Three frees from Chloe Foxe edged Wexford a point ahead late on. Then came Comerford's goal. Linda Bolger replied with a free. A point in it, and the game in injury-time.

A free for the Dubs. Up stepped the maestro, Maher. Like she has done a million times before.