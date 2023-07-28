‘Voice of Croke Park’ Jerry Grogan proud that most Dublin GAA All-Ireland finalists came from Cumann na mBunscol

Jerry Grogan, The man from the Kingdom at the heart of Dublin GAA

The “voice of Croke Park,” Jerry Grogan is proud that most of the Dublin GAA All-Ireland finalists came from Cumann na mBunscol.

The National PRO for Cumann na mBunscol, said that of 26 players on the Dublin panel for the game against Monaghan, 19 of them played in Cumann na mBunscol finals - and he expects it to be the same for this Sunday's match against Kerry.

He told Independent.ie: “It’s absolutely incredible and it gives a real satisfaction to the teachers. I would’ve seen practically every one of the current team come through the system. 19 out of 26 is a phenomenal figure, for the last game against Monaghan.

“I presume it’ll be the same for Sunday. 19 of them played finals in Croke Park with their schools, that’s how good they were.

“It can motivate them; I’ve spoken to many of them, and they’ve all talked about the first time they played in Croke Park as primary school children and what it meant to them.

“Some were from strong GAA backgrounds, but others weren’t, and they found their love for it through school. They went on and played with the local club.

“We’re very proud of the fact that 19 of them played in finals with us. I doubt any other county in Ireland has that kind of consistency. 10 out of the 26 played in hurling finals too which shows how versatile these lads are, they’re good at everything.”

There’s over 330 primary schools taking part in Dublin Cumann na mBunscol between hurling, football, camogie, and athletics and with sport continuing to skyrocket, Jerry is hoping more kids sign up.

“In 2011 when Dublin won the All-Ireland, they hadn’t won it for 16 years. There was a dramatic end to that final. The goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton got a free, he came up from the goal and scored and it won the All-Ireland for them.

“When we went into the schools, the lift the victory gave to the children. There were children who would never have seen the Sam Maguire Cup. It gave Cumann na mBunscol a massive boost.

“Children sat up and saw the excitement it brought. It gave a whole lift to the county. You have to look at the bigger picture when you’re involved in education.

“On the sporting level, you have the social side and the exercise side of it too. It keeps them out of trouble, and we reckon we’re promoting our national games. We’re keeping them alive at primary school level.

“We started off with girls’ football in 1986 in Dublin. We only had six teams attend a blitz for girls, there wasn’t much of the sport going on for girls in the school. Now, we’ve over 200 taking part in girls leagues.

“There’s a demand for women’s football, it’s fantastic. It’ll give a boost to soccer, but I think we’ll benefit from it too in schools in terms of girls Gaelic, I’ve no doubt about it.

“When we get funding we subsidise gear, hurleys and helmets in disadvantaged schools in the area. Hurling can be an expensive sport.

“We’ve very unique games and it’s so precious to preserve them, we’d be so conscious of that. It’s our role in primary school to preserve our culture,” he added.