‘There’s nothing like the Féile' – Kilkenny star Grace Walsh

Kilkenny's Grace Walsh is a John West ambassador, sponsors of the GAA’s U15 annual Féile Peile na nÓg (football) and Féile na nGael (camogie and hurling)

A party to remember. Singing through the rain on Saturday. Finals day on sunny Sunday. The John West Dublin Féile weekend. A highlight of the season. And always a delight.

Seven divisions. Venues across the county on Saturday. The fresh smell of paint and cut grass. Flags a flying. Trays of tea, crates of lemonade and a thousand sandwiches. And a hundred, thousand welcomes.

Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh is this year’s Camogie Féile Ambassador. She lives in Dublin and works at St Vincent’s Hospital. She comes from one of the most respected families of all.

She has had many memorable days in the black and amber. But her Féile days live on. Like they do for all the children that took part in the festival over the weekend.

“There’s nothing like the Féile,” states Grace. “And it’s not just the results, the winning or the losing of the matches. It’s about taking part and enjoying it.

“It’s the people you meet. From different clubs, and from different counties. The friends that you make. It’s about all the great work of so many that make it happen, year in, year out. It’s such a special time.”

This season’s event began with the Skills’ competition. Helen Duignan (Faughs/Celtic) is the Dublin Skills champ.

Ava O’Neill (Whitehall Colmcille) came second and Fírinne Ní Dhálaigh (Ballyboden St Enda’s) was third. Lucan are the Division 1 champs.

So much to admire. Wonderful craft. And that was very much in evidence right throughout the city over the two-day spectacular. The finals were held at the Trinity Grounds in Santry. Admission was free.

There was a collection for Cystic Fibrosis. People were more than generous. Champions all. The future of Dublin camogie is in good hands. Skilful hands.