The day Liverpool’s legendary ‘Crazy Horse’ signed for St Brigid’s

Dublin's Killian O'Gara right, scores his side's first goal in the NFL Division 2 final. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Dublin bid farewell to Division 2. With the silver and a sackful of goals. As Jimmy Magee might say, John Small fairly rattled the cobwebs. One of the teams Dublin met along the road was Limerick. Tony McCarthy plays for them.

He was asked to name his best seven-a-side Gaelic football team. He included a Rolls Royce, Brian Fenton. He also named Ethan Rafferty, Brian Fanning, Gavin White, Seán O’Shea, Shane Walsh and David Clifford.

Like Ciarán Kilkenny, the Raheny man is so often the heartbeat of Dessie Farrell’s team. He always seems to buy himself time and space. Two priceless items for any footballer.

And he uses the ball so well. Long or short. The complete footballer. It must be the Kerry blood. And the Dublin coddle.

Emlyn Mulligan’s starring role in Dublin Championship

Emlyn Mulligan has put his Leitrim boots in the attic. He played for St Brigid’s. He was most impressed with the quality of Dublin club football.

In O'Toole Park one day, he was playing for them in the Dublin Senior Football Championship. He was man of the match.

The next day’s paper lauded his display. And duly noted, “there was no better player on the pitch than Emlyn HUGHES!”

One of Liverpool’s finest had been signed by Brigid’s! Old Crazy Horse himself. The English international from A Question of Sport.

He enjoyed his days at Russell Park, and this weekend he's heading for New York to support Leitrim in the Connacht Senior Football Championship.

Cost of sliotars flying sky high

An item on the early morning sports news caused a stir. Pauric Lodge explained that the Ball Nets at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar were going to be raised higher.

And the reason? So many sliotars have been lost during play. When Westmeath played Limerick in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League last month, it was estimated that 40 sliotars were lost. A costly business. A 12-pack of top quality sliotars cost €100.

But, missing sliotars or not, Westmeath kept their eye on the ball this season. They held onto their Division 1 status. And it was the former ’Boden boss Joe Fortune that kept them there. No mean achievement.