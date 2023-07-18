The Cuala connection behind the Artificial Intelligence coaching app used by the Miami Dolphins

Michael Jackson and Jack Ryan pushing the boundaries for players at all levels

Michael Jackson (left), the Cuala vice-chairman who works for the Olive Group, and Jack Ryan, CEO MyClub360

MICHAEL Jackson is the Vice Chairman of Cuala. His route in administration was prompted by Damian Byrne, one of Dublin hurling’s greatest ever goalkeepers.

One role led to another. They included being Chairman of the Cuala Academy. “We’d have 100 to 120 new children every year joining. Now it’s 300,” he explains.

“It’s phenomenal how much it has grown. Cuala is a massive club. And, for us, it’s all about managing it as best we can.

“We have had some wonderful times. Winning the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Championships titles was special.

“And I felt the way the club responded to Covid 19 was extraordinary. Helping our neighbours in the community in so many different ways.

“Those people got to know our players. Many still keep in touch. Friendships were formed. And they have become so interested in the club as a result.”

Before Cuala, he was a centre half with top amateur soccer club Mount Anville. They won the prestigious Amateur Cup. It’s an imposing trophy. Size-wise, it was known as the biggest Cup in European football.

“We beat a very good Malahide United side in the final. The year before we lost to a last-minute goal in the final to our close neighbours, St James’ Athletic.”

Michael recalls a funny incident. The famous Manchester United scout, Billy Behan, was at one of Mount Anville’s matches.

“The word went around that he was on the sideline. It was big news when Billy Behan was at a game,” recalls Michael.

“At the end of the match, he was walking in my direction. For a split second, I thought I was on my way over to United! Then he said to me, ‘Number 5, what’s the name of your number 3!”

Jack Ryan has a similar story. He played schoolboy soccer for Beechwood FC, where his father was one of the founders. After Jack missed his first game in years, his father came home and told him there had been a Liverpool scout at the match.

“I can still feel the disappointment I felt at the time to have missed the chance to impress the scout!” he chuckles.

As a child, Jack had dreamed of playing for Liverpool. “Under the Anfield lights in the Champions League,” he smiles. Instead, he began to coach. And loved it.

He got his coaching badges early. And began applying for jobs. He joined the Major League soccer club, the New York Red Bulls.

“It was a great set-up. So professional. From my time there, many of their players have since gone on to better things. And coaches too, like Jesse Marsch and Ralf Rangnick.”

While in New York, Jack played Gaelic football. “I’d go down to Gaelic Park. It was such an Irish hub. And it was the place to go if you were feeling homesick.

“When the Dubs were playing, we’d all gather in the pub early on a Sunday morning to watch the game. They were happy days.”

Jack is now back home. Himself and Michael are work colleagues.

Jack is the CEO of MyClub360. “It’s a Club Management App. An all-in-one software platform. It covers all the administration aspects like subscriptions, communication, fixtures, and other features.

“It includes a full Education and Training platform that allows members to up-skill in particular areas. So often, you could have a person who finds themselves in a position in a club with no expertise or knowledge of that particular role. There’s also a community dashboard, with all the club news.”

There’s no fee involved in getting the MyClub360 system. “Our revenue comes from advertising. We connect clubs with local businesses. The people that advertise know they are reaching their target market. Businesses that are in the community where the club is based, and where there is already goodwill towards the club,” outlines Jack.

Michael works with the Olive Group, a global Ed Tech company. MyClub360 is one of its divisions. “One of our offerings is Tactix XR, a coaching tool which uses Artificial Intelligence to create set plays for teams.

“I found the technology fascinating. The way sport is changing. It’s like everything else, you have to move with it.”

For generations, the only details that accompanied a game were the result, the scorers, the teams, subs and referee. And, possibly, the wides.

“I see it myself at Cuala. At half-time in a match, the stats people are in the dressing-room with all the information on how the half has gone. Aspects like the goalkeeper’s deliveries that were won and lost, turnovers, frees conceded, etc.

“Artificial Intelligence is playing more and more of a role in modern life. The Tactix XR is all about set plays. And potential plays. How players, and teams, can perform better during a game.

“Technology like this is empowering the coaches to make sure that our children receive the best up-to-date coaching that’s possible.”

The format can send videos to individuals’ phones. “It can help players with their positioning. Assisting their preparation. Giving them clarity of thought. Instilling a basic understanding of how a coach wants them to play,” remarks Jack.

“It can be used at all levels. From grassroots to the elite. A club is not just about your best players. It’s about making everybody feel wanted.

“There’s a role for everyone. If that’s not as a player, it could be as an official or whatever. Being part of a club is the most important thing. And feeling valued.

“People are just so obsessed with results. And that is something that has to change. The whole way of looking at things needs to be ripped up and started again.

“The fun should be brought back into sport. That’s the environment where players can express themselves freely. Make their mistakes and learn from them.

“That’s how players improve and develop. By trying things. By working on their skills. If you make the result your priority, you won’t develop technically.

“We have simple coaching advice for mentors and parents on the app, like showing how children and young players can go out and practice their skills. In their own time. And enjoy that time.”

They are the hours that can turn to gold. As Brian Talty said about Stephen Cluxton: “Stephen works so hard at his game. That’s the biggest thing about him. He always tried to improve. He is always trying to better himself.”

The reaction to the technology has been hugely positive.

“For example, the Miami Dolphins are sending their team plays though our platforms,” reveals Jack. “There’s interest from associations and clubs in England, America, Australia and all around the country.

“People today get their information on their phones,” adds Michael. “It’s the way forward.

“The next phase, which is about to be rolled out, is to have teams video their games, and then, through AI, show how potential plays would have developed.

“Teams, and players, get a video on their phone or device underlining how a situation during the match might have gone better if you had passed to Mary on the left rather than Jenny on the right. Or if Jimmy had played a simple pass inside to Mick instead of trying a shot from a very tight angle that went wide. And so on.”

More details from jack.ryan@myclubireland.com or michael.jackson@olivegroup.io