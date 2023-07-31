The city of Dublin has no finer sporting son than Mickey Whelan

BLUEBEAT

Former Dublin footballer and manager Mickey Whelan with his Lifetime Achievement Award

SEÁN Boylan was talking about Mickey Whelan. “A magnificent footballer. Outstanding. He was way ahead of his time.

“His acceleration, his incredible balance, he could go left or right, his turn, his fielding and courage. He had such intelligence.

“His positional sense was remarkable. He had incredible energy. He worked so hard for the team.

“Dublin won the All-Ireland in 1963. They were an extraordinary team. But Mickey was the man that made it all tick.”

Mickey carried that wisdom into his coaching and management life. A deep-thinker. A sporting scientist.

His genius could be seen on the training ground. Building the fitness and the skills. The ball a constant companion. Sometimes, a tennis ball.

“There are things you can’t teach. Players learn best when they are forced to come up with a solution themselves,” he states.

Last Friday, Mickey was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the GPA. The city has no finer sporting son.

Cluxton the ultimate sportman

PAUDIE Clifford had a tremendous game for Kerry. Stephen Cluxton was defending the Canal end goal in the second half.

After another Kerry attack had been foiled, and the ball cleared up the field, Clifford was running back to his position, passing the Dublin goalkeeper on his way.

As he did so, the great man gave him a gentle pat on the back. Even in the heat of the kitchen, with everything on the line, Stephen showed what a great sportsman he is.

Dublin legend’s Kerry roots

MICHAEL Foley did a fine piece on the Dublin-Kerry history on the Sunday Game. Talking about big Brian Mullins, and how his love of football was cemented in the fields of his uncle's Lispole farm in Kerry, All-Ireland winning footballer, Bill Casey.

They were summer holidays that Brian never forgot, and there he was again on Sunday, on the big screen, still lording the midfield arena. With Jimmy Keaveney showing everyone how to take a penalty.

The present players spoke so well at the post-match banquet. But words were hardly needed. The pride of the achievement was written all over their faces. They showed humility. And gratitude.

As Jack McCaffrey noted, it’s not about winning medals. It’s about leaving the jersey in a better place for the generations to come. And that’s what these Dubs have done. Like so many before them.