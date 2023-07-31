Summer in Dublin one to remember as Dessie Farrell’s men lift Sam once again

Dublin players and record nine-time All-Ireland winning medallists Michael Fitzsimons, Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy celebrate with team-mate Lee Gannon (right) and the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

AND so the day dawned. Like no other. All-Ireland Football final day. Dublin and Kerry. Keeping a regular appointment. The way that old friends do.

Up for the Match setting the scene. Michael Darragh Macauley was one of the guests.

He related the story of when he was told that Aidan O’Mahony would be marking him. “I hadn’t a clue who he was. I had to google him,” laughed Michael.

Beside him, Darran O’Sullivan was outlining the impact that David Clifford might have.

As quick as a switch, the mighty Mac quipped: “Who’s David Clifford!”

Brendan Kennelly would have smiled. He loved to walk the streets before the city had awoken from its slumber.

He knew well that the breakfast would taste differently on All-Ireland final day. He might wander up Grafton Street. Where there was magic in the air.

And where, for generations, Dublin and Kerry folk met in Bewley’s. Sharing banter and fun. And a nice, sticky bun.

Over the bridge last Sunday, the faithful slipped into the Pro-Cathedral. To say a prayer for Dessie.

The build-up hours for the players can seem to drag forever. Mick O’Dwyer used to bring his team for a walk on the beach when they stayed at the Grand Hotel in Malahide. As Mary Lavery Carrig remarked on Sunday Miscellany: “We are all in the waiting room.”

The watch in slow motion until the ball is thrown in. And all is said. And not a thing done.

Sunday Miscellany contained some charming pieces. Brendan O’Sullivan attended his first All-Ireland in 1955 as a seven-year-old. Kerry against the Dubs. He highlighted the mystique of Mick O’Connell. “As graceful as a ballet dancer.”

'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' - Dublin team bring Sam Maguire to Smithfield

Before the 1969 Kerry v Offaly All-Ireland final, a rumour spread that Mick O’Connell was doubtful. But there was no definite news. Nobody knew. Even the Kerry relations who came to stay in Dublin for the match. As the Kerry team ran out, all of the Kingdom held its breath.

No sign of the great man. But, 30 or so seconds later, at the back of the line, he emerged. Micko was playing. The hay was saved.

“Kerry came of age that day, winning their 21st All-Ireland. And fifty years on, I can still hear that roar when Micko appeared on the pitch.

“He probably went straight home to Valentia after the game. The roar of the crowd in Croke Park contrasting to the silence of the island.”

Joe Ó Muircheartaigh recalled how Moore Street went on tour to the Jones’s Road. “Get youse hats, flags and rosettes.”

Joe remembered a banner from August, ’77. ‘Elvis is gone, but the Dubs live on.’ And the day Sam arrived at his school, Coláiste Mhuire “with Jimmy Gray, Robbie Kelleher and big Brian Mullins, our hero. He wore a coat that was more rock and roll than GAA. We cheered his every word, as Gaeilige.

“I lived in a Kerry house in Dublin. My uncle, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, used to train the Dublin-based Kerry players at UCD. I’d cycle out to watch. In my Dublin jersey. Once I gave Jack O’Shea a loan of my bike so that he could do a spot of training to protect a dodgy Achilles tendon.”

‘The Likes of Heffo’s Army’ from The Memories also got an airing. “They’ll be marching down from Ringsend, and Ballyfermot too. From East Wall and Marino. To support the Boys in Blue.”

And so they were. Early morning sunshine had given way to grey clouds. July had become a September Sunday on the Clonliffe Road.

A woman had jumped on the bus from Dun Laoghaire. She said to the driver: “Will you miss the match?” “I don’t mind. Sure, somebody has to drive the supporters in,” he smiled.

A Kerry man went upstairs, clutching his rolled up newspaper the way that Mick O’Dwyer used to clutch the match programme along the side-line.

Near Paddy Cullen’s, there was a man wearing an AIG jacket, and an Arnott’s hat. There was a big sign at Liberty Hall for the women’s soccer team – from Liberty Hall to the World Cup. Niamh Fahey’s brother, Gary, was part of the Galway jubilee team.

They were ten deep outside the Gresham. “Anyone got a spare ticket,” was the repeated question of a fella in a Dublin jersey.

The Ponchos were doing a brisk trade. Outside Fitzgibbon Garda Station, two Mounties looked like they were on their way to the Galway races.

Along came that fine Fermanagh footballer, Fr Brian D’Arcy. And the man that used to write on days like this for the Sunday Press, Seán O’Rourke.

People were enjoying their grub at the Savoy – the chipper opposite Gills. And then the sirens began to sound. The Kerry team bus coming up the North Circular Road.

Down at Richmond Cottages, there’s a large mural of Brendan Behan. Sitting at his typewriter. Pondering his next sentence.

And then the sirens began to blast again. The garda bike escort riders and flashing lights. It was the Dublin team. Driving down Summerhill Parade. With Shane O’Hanlon sitting up front.

The man at the turnstile said “enjoy the game”. The programme contained a lovely piece by David Coughlan on Con Houlihan – The Bard of Burgh Quay.

Sinéad O’Connor appeared on the big screen, singing Nothing Compares 2 U. The stadium burst into applause.

As the teams warmed up, Jack O’Connor hand-passed the ball to his players. Looking fit enough to play himself.

Pat Gilroy was wearing a bib with number four. Auditioning for Mike Scott and The Waterboys. The Artane Band led the parade. Pat giving bottles of water to the Dubs as they passed the Cusack Stand. Late on in the game, with the tension at its height, Pat also gave the linesman a couple of sips.

Under the Hogan, John Costello, in a suit and tie, juggled the ball from hand to toe. Revealing how Cormac got his skill.

Referee, David Gough, saw a pitch that was good enough for a set against Andy Murray. He let the game flow. Another excellent display from such an accomplished official. A helicopter hovered overhead. The Bray Air Show was out by the coast. And soon Dublin had to deal with the Cliffs of Fossa. As the great Peter Jones of the BBC might say, “Mick Fitzsimons stuck to David like a stamp”.

Jack McCaffrey appeared on the side-line. “Jack’s on, Jack’s on,” exclaimed a woman with all the excitement of someone who had just won the Tuesday night Bingo. Then when Dean Rock entered the building – it was “Deano, Deano, Deano”.

And there he was – the right man in the right place to write the last paragraph. The cue for Philo: The Boys Are Back In Town.

James McCarthy lifted Sam. His Dad, John, the proudest man in Dublin. Sinéad came over the speakers again with Molly Malone as the players ran towards the Hill.

The players did a lap of honour. Dessie Farrell at the back of the group. The chief pilot who took on Mission Impossible. And landed the plane on the Hudson.

All over. Bar the shouting. And there was going to be plenty of that.

Outside, it began to pour. The Kerry followers sat on their coaches for the long journey home. Their side had emptied the tank.

Despite the rain, it was summer in Dublin. Back on the Bagatelle bus to Dún Laoghaire, a man struck up Molly Malone. Sinéad would have applauded him. And Ronnie Drew and all the Dubliners too.