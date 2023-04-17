St Brigid’s players will have a story to tell after meeting President Biden

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US President Joe Biden chat with camogie players from St Brigid's GAA Club at Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park. Pic: Steve Humphreys

A memory that will never fade. The young St Brigid’s players playing camogie on the lush lawn and in the sunshine of Farmleigh. For the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Farmleigh is only a puck of a ball away from the heartland of Dublin camogie, the Phoenix Park pitches. Where generations of girls and women sported and played. And still do.

The Dublin Camogie Board and St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh came together to open the new pavilion there. History whispers all across the turf. To the glory days of Kathleen Mills and those majestic, graceful Dublin teams.

St Brigid’s also have a proud tradition in the sport. Their appointment with the President showcased all the work they are doing at their splendid home.

Camogie, of course, is no stranger to America. It is home to many clubs, and local championships and tournaments. It is also now home to one of the finest goalkeepers to have ever played the game, Dublin’s Yvonne Redmond.

The St Brigid’s children now have a story to tell their own kids and grandkids. But the club are no strangers to Presidents – Phyllis Breslin was one of the best Presidents the Camogie Association ever had. And a good goalkeeper too.

Phyllis was at the League finals in Croke Park on Sunday. Back in 1979 she was the number one when Dublin won their first Division 1 National League title. At the Russell Park home of St Brigid’s. She played a blinder that day against Limerick as the Dubs won, 0-6 to no score.

And it was also in Russell Park that Dublin won their last two Division 1 titles, in 1981 and ’83, with the brilliant Redmond between the sticks. Hopefully, all the President’s children will keep enjoying their days in the sun.