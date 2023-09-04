Spirit of Christy Sweets lives on as Shane Dalton recalls glory days with Dublin minor hurlers

Shane Dalton in action for Dublin during the 1997 Leinster SHC quarter-final against Westmeath at Cusack Park in Mullingar

Christy Downes officially. But to all in Dublin GAA, it was always Christy Sweets.

Christy would be at a game. Neatly dressed. Jacket and tie. Overcoat in winter. He’d have a big bag of sweets. He’d invite people to dip in.

“Sadly, Christy is no longer with us. He was such a part of things in Dublin. He was always so obliging. So conscientious. He’d carry the bags, mind the kit, look after the dressing-rooms. Things like that. All the incidentals,” explains Shane.

“He was with Dublin for years. He was with them during Heffo’s time. In the glory years. But before that too. He was always there. Through thick and thin.”

You’d see Christy leaving Parnell Park and coming down the Malahide Road. A transistor radio glued to his ear. Listening out for all the results as he made his way over to St Vincent’s.

If the Dubs, St Vincent’s and Leeds United had won, life couldn’t get any better!

He was involved with Vincent’s when they last won the Dublin Minor Hurling Championship in 2002.

Shane managed the side with Frankie Devlin, Stephen Clancy and Christy. “Shay Fleming also made a valuable input into that success,” says Shane.

'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' – Dubs bring city into song during All Ireland celebrations

“We were lucky with the management crew we had. Stephen is one of the great stalwarts of St Vincent’s. He does the jobs that people wouldn’t notice.”

When the minor squad assembled for the first time it didn’t take long to see that they had something special.

“Frankie said at training one night that the one thing they possessed above everything else was heart. That became clearer as the weeks went on. They had such determination. They were a tight unit who played for each other.

“There was a real doggedness about them. They fought for every ball. They made it difficult for the opposition. They wouldn’t make it easier for the other team to come out with the ball.

“It was a tough campaign. And the lads showed their character all through. One of their best displays of all came against Craobh Chiaráin in St Anne’s.”

Shane Dalton in action for Dublin during the 1997 Leinster SHC quarter-final against Westmeath at Cusack Park in Mullingar

The final is still etched very much among the Marino memories. “We played St Jude’s. It was in Lawless Memorial Park in Swords, the home of Fingallians. The surface was perfect for hurling.

“I remember there was a huge crowd there. It was the first time that Jude’s had reached a minor hurling championship final, so it was a case of last to leave Templeogue, turn off the lights!

“And, as they always do, the St Vincent’s support travelled in big numbers. There was a fantastic atmosphere. The first half wasn’t all that lively, but things really took off after half-time.

“With three or four minutes to go, Jude’s got a goal to put them two points ahead. Then I recall Paudge Fleury scored a wonderful goal.”

Paudge’s uncle, Pat Fleury, played with Offaly. He won All-Ireland’s and All-Stars. He’s a regular hurling analyst on TG4.

“That goal was a pivotal moment. Vincent’s had an excellent Under-16 team at the time and we had a few of them on our panel. One of the U-16’s, Stephen Loughlin, got a late, vital point," recalls Shane.

“We won by 3-11 to 3-7. A four-point game on the scoreboard, but, in reality, it was much closer than that.

“When it was the 20th anniversary of the win, a couple of the players felt it would be a nice thing to mark it with a reunion.

“And so we did. We got a great response. And even lads who weren’t with Vincent’s anymore turned up, so that was lovely to see.

“Many of the fellas went on to play at adult level for the club, and, ultimately, that’s what it’s all about. Keeping them involved. Progressing into the adult ranks.

“And it’s brilliant to see the cycle repeating itself now because several of those minors are managing and mentoring in the club.

“A few of them also won All-Ireland club football medals under Mickey Whelan and Tommy Conroy. And also achieved success with the Dublin footballers. And played hurling for Dublin.”

People still talk to Shane about the 1983 All-Ireland Minor Hurling final. “Yes, it still crops up. It was all very exciting at the time. It was fabulous to play for Dublin on All-Ireland final day because, as we all know, it’s quite a rare occasion for that to happen.”

That year, Dublin won their first Leinster Minor Hurling title since 1965. They beat Wexford in a classical final in Croke Park. The game was level seven times. Niall Quinn scored 3-5. Dublin went straight into the final where Galway proved too strong.

Jimmy Boggan was the manager. Eamonn Potts and Tom Ryan were his colleagues. John Murphy was the captain. The team trained in O’Toole Park. After training, Jimmy would emerge with a big pot for tea for all the players.

Niall Quinn would be sitting on the wall outside the dressing-rooms, swinging those long legs of his that would soon take him across the Irish sea to Arsenal.

After the ’83 final, Shane went onto the Dublin senior hurling squad. Playing under Jimmy Boggan, Lar Foley and Michael O’Grady.

At one stage, Liam Moggan was the trainer. There would be circuit training at the Greendale Community School in Kilbarrack. The players were flying fit.

They got some excellent results. And, on a Sunday night, when Lar Foley would come through the door at Páirc Naomh Uinsionn for a night cap, the roof would come off the place.

The side contained much experience, and a man who, in 1990, would become only Dublin’s second All-Star, Brian McMahon. Mick Bermingham was the first in 1971.

Back then, Shane was a dual player. He was on the Dublin squad that played in the famous four-in-a-row Leinster Championship clash with Meath.

Boylan’s boys eventually pipping Paddy Cullen’s Dubs in a duel for the ages. As Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh declared as the saga continued. “It’s incredible. Just incredible.”

Shane was delighted for Dessie Farrell and all concerned this summer. “The management deserve so much credit. They got their timing spot on.

“The experienced lads returning was a big factor, and so was Pat Gilroy coming back. Pat, of course, is a Vincent’s man and we are all so proud of what he has done.”

Shane also feels that the Dublin hurlers performed well. “Considering they were missing so many players, I think they had a fine season.

“They have the right man at the helm in Micheál Donoghue. And with all the young players coming through, I feel that Dublin hurling is in a good place.”

He has seen the standards rise. “Dublin hurling is a changed place from what it was years ago. You have the emergence of the dominance of the Southside clubs. And clubs like Naomh Barróg providing players for the Dublin senior hurling team. That’s marvellous to see.”

This weekend sees the start of the Dublin Minor Hurling Championship. St Vincent’s are in Group 4. They open their campaign away to Kilmacud Crokes. Na Fianna and Naomh Mearnóg are also in the section.

Shane and his colleagues will be looking on. As will the boys of 2002. And Christy Sweets from, hopefully, the best seat in the house. No doubt enjoying a box of Cadbury's Irish Roses.