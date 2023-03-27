Shane Carthy will probably never know how many people he helped by writing his book ‘Dark Blue’

Shane Carthy in action for the Dubs during the O'Byrne Cup

Into the book shop. And there it was. Still there. With the fresh scent of the printing press. Dark Blue. Shane Carthy wrote it. Sometime ago now. Immediately, it went into a reprint.

Shane, of Naomh Mearnóg and the Dubs. The brilliantly-gifted young footballer. Writing about his struggle with depression.

Sharing his story. Honest and true. Not very comfortable to write. But so comforting for those that read his words.

He’ll probably never know how many people he helped by writing the book. Who took strength from the pages. Who got that spark of hope. To get up and go again.

The example of perseverance. And the great lesson that behind every face, and every hall door, all is not as it seems.

Shane encourages all to share their burden. To talk to someone. With his own pen, and in his own life, he has talked to so many. Long may Dark Blue keep its place on the book shelf.

Donal Óg is brutally honest when it comes to hurling

Allianz League Sunday. Dónal Óg Cusack in studio. Talking hurling. Telling it like it is. Not there to win the popular vote. Not saying things so that he’ll be invited to the next dinner-dance.

Hurling is the bottom line. Its welfare and its future. He states that more needs to be done to help it. To nurture and nourish the game.

He says that if you look at a map of Ireland, there’s not many counties that have won the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Donal Óg is articulate. And brutally honest. Like Kerry’s Jerry Kiernan was on athletics. And like a fellow Corkman is on soccer.

RTÉ’s 11pm sports bulletin was a date worth keeping

11pm. Turn off the lights. Turn on the radio. But, suddenly, it had vanished. In the words of Tommy Cooper. “Just like that.”

The weekly late-night sports bulletin on RTÉ Radio 1 has finished. From Monday to Friday. It now airs on Saturday and Sunday only.

But the weeknight bulletin was always bursting with drama. A managerial appointment. A sacking. A cracking interview. County Board controversy. Reports. All the news. All the sport.

It was a late date worth keeping. But, alas, no more. It has disappeared. Slipped quietly into the night.