‘Relentless’ Dublin and the Comeback Kids are ‘like a train’ admits defeated Laois boss

There were roadworks on the way to Laois Hire O’Moore Park on Sunday. But there was just no stopping the Dubs.

They looked like a team in a hurry as they began their Leinster Senior Football Championship campaign. A slick and stylish performance, backboned by hard graft. Lots of it.

They were comfortable victors over Laois, 4-30 to 2-9, as they progressed to play Kildare in next Sunday’s Leinster semi-final at Croke Park.

Laois are managed by a Kerryman, Billy Sheehan. He stood on the sideline. He looked fit enough to have run the London Marathon that morning.

He knows Dublin football well. Played against them over the years. He won the Dublin Senior Football Championship title with UCD.

“This Dublin team is like a train. They are like the Kerry team of the 70s,” reflected Billy.

Gerry McGill also had the happiest times at Belfield. He’d say this planet never produced a better human being than Dave Billings.

Gerry is a member of Billy’s management team. It was Gerry who guided Dublin to their first-ever All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship.

“We prepared very well to face the Dubs,” said Billy in the long corridor under the stand. “But there’s a massive gap there. This Dublin team is just relentless.”

And so they were. They had their work done at half-time. Four goals and 15 shillings in the account. With the promise of plenty more interest to come.

“We got one of those dream starts,” said Dessie Farrell, sheltering from the rain just inside the tunnel.

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan in action against Trevor Collins of Laois

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan in action against Trevor Collins of Laois

“But credit to Laois. They came back well in the second half, but, ultimately, we had done enough in the first half.”

On the way to the ground, the cherry blossoms were in bloom. The sun came out. Sunshine and the Dubs are perfect companions for the road.

The terraces were dotted with blue. By Friday night, 9,000 tickets had been sold. It was a big day in the old ground.

It was the first time in over 100 years that Laois had played Dublin in the Championship in Portlaoise. Dublin won that day too. Back in 1912. But by the much smaller score of 2-2 to 0-2.

Remarkably, in the Leinster semi-final that season, Wicklow and Dublin drew on the scoreline of 0-0 each. In the replay, the Dubs prevailed, 1-4 to 0-4. Back then, the defences must have done their homework.

Over the tannoy came the sound of ‘To Win Just Once’. There were a couple of Laois flags hanging from the apartments that overlook the stadium.

Many residents watched the action. Enjoying their Afternoon Tea and getting the best view in the house. Down below them was the commentary box hosting the GAAGO crew.

Kieran Duff took his place in the stand. As did John Horan. Up in the press box, there was tea, coffee and sandwiches. And Jaffa cakes.

When the Dublin team was called out, a huge cheer greeted the name of Jack McCaffrey. Paul Mannion was also in the first 15. The Comeback Kids. A double-act that would adorn any poster.

Dublin came out for their warm-up twenty minutes before the 3.30pm start. Stephen Cluxton at the back of the line.

Himself and goalkeeping coach, Josh Moran, put David O’Hanlon through his paces. Josh of the Joes and an FAI Cup winner with Bray Wanderers. And a better singer than Robbie Williams.

Before the start, there was a minute’s silence to honour the memory of young Laois dual star, David Brown. The ground burst into sustained applause.

Dublin attacked the town end in the opening period. The visiting fans broke into a chorus of ‘Come on you Boys in Blue’.

Con O’Callaghan looked menacing at full-forward. Twisting and turning. Selling more dummies than you’d see in the old Clery's window.

Making space for himself. One little swivel saw his first point in the fifth minute. A minute later, he scored the opening goal.

James McCarthy played him in. And Con’s composed, cultured finish was straight out of the ice box.

Two minutes later, Colm Basquel produced the second goal. Colm had a busy game. Always on the toes. Ready to pounce on any stray crumb.

Before the Jaffa cakes and half-time cuppa, Dublin had two more goals in the bank following strikes from Lee Gannon and Ciarán Kilkenny.

Dublin's Jack McCaffrey for a photograph with a young supporter after the game against Laois. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Dublin's Jack McCaffrey for a photograph with a young supporter after the game against Laois. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“Goals are always welcome,” commented Dessie Farrell. “We'll take the positives from the display, but we have stuff to work on. We’ll keep trying to improve.”

It was tough going for Laois. Everything that Dublin touched turned to gold. They were moving the ball swiftly. And they always seemed first to the second ball.

Brian Fenton can measure his kicks to the last spin of the ball. He’d be a good man to rest a safety shot on the cushion at the Crucible.

In the first half, he inched a beauty over the blue spot. And he sunk a couple of more neat reds after that.

Mark Timmons, a commanding centre half-back, scored a gem of a point for the hosts before half-time, and early in the second period, the home corner-forward, Eoin Lowry, pounced for two well-taken goals.

It brought the home crowd to their feet. But there was still a gap of 17 points between the sides. And soon Dublin were out the gap again.

Dublin kept toiling away. Looking comfortable. Playing within themselves. Seeing out the mini revival.

O’Callaghan put in a mighty shift. Late on, way out on the left, the Laois defence were about to clear the ball. It looked like a bread and butter clearance. And at that stage, the ink was just about dry on the page.

But Con continued to make the hard yards. He managed to block the clearance. He gathered the ball, bought himself a yard and passed to Kilkenny who sent over another point.

When Con was called off, he was met with a huge ovation. And as he walked to take his seat in the stand, he was surrounded by a large group of children.

A little while earlier, McCaffrey’s leaving of the stage also had his ear-phones buzzing. In the first half, Mannion gave him a pass wide left. And off he went. The return of the Road Runner. Meep meep.

Dublin kept adding to their tally. And ten minutes before the end, many were heading for the exits, anxious to beat the traffic. And the rain.

With the knowledge that it will take something extra special to beat these Dubs.