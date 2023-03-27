Orlagh Nolan hat-trick helps Dublin ladies finish on a high

Dublin's Orlagh Nolan in action against Kerry last month at Austin Stack Park in Tralee

It was cold in Parnell Park on Sunday. Jennifer Dunne was in the Dublin midfield. It will be warmer Down Under.

Dublin won. And won well, 5-8 to 0-7. It was their last match of the Lidl Division 1 League campaign.

For both sides, the League race was over before throw-in. But the Championship is beginning to peep around the corner.

“It was our fifth win from seven games in the League,” said Dublin captain, Carla Rowe. “We have learned a lot. We’ll keep on kicking on from here.”

Dublin led at half-time, 3-5 to 0-3. That scoreline was unfair on Waterford, who made a bright start.

They possess an accomplished midfielder in Kellyann Hogan, who scored six frees. Their impressive centre half-back, Emma Murray, scored their other point from play.

But when Dublin got going, there was no stopping them. Running at speed towards the church end. They had three goals in the sack inside the first twenty minutes.

Before the throw-in, a carrier pigeon from the Jones’s Road brought good tidings – Clucko was back in the Dublin squad.

Even the great man wouldn’t have stopped any of Dublin’s goals. The first of them was a penalty in the ninth minute. Orlagh Nolan sent a firm shot low to the right corner.

Within seconds, she had her second goal, reacting smartly as the ball tumbled back off the bar. And, in the best move of the day, Dublin had their third goal as Ellen Gribben pounced after a fine save from Evelyn O’Brien.

Dublin’s fourth goal, midway through the second half, came from Kate Sullivan following another flourishing move. And the fifth, on 52 minutes, was the Afternoon Tea.

It saw Nolan get her hat-trick, and it was an effort that showed all her soccer skills as she dribbled in on the left, skipping over tackles before guiding the ball to the basket. Up in Marlay Park this week, they’ll be calling her Orlagh Messi.