Lyndsey Davey set the standard for Dublin ladies football

Dublin's Lyndsey Davey and her niece Caoimhe celebrate after the Leinster final in Croke Park last year. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

JOHN Kiely was talking. Everybody listens to the Limerick Leader. He appreciates talent. But he values effort even more.

He says the first thing he looks for in a person is whether they are a team player or not. A player like Lyndsey Davey.

If anybody sums up what it means to play for the team, it’s Lyndsey. She was always the first player on Mick Bohan’s team-sheet. She played with all the heart of Mick Fitzsimons and Ciaran Kilkenny.

Lyndsey’s attitude came from the same hand-book. She wore the half-forward’s jersey, but she was so often found deep in her own defence. Making the hard yards to get in a valuable block or interception. Grabbing hold of the ball and getting the Dublin train moving again.

Like all the best players, she made the game look easy. If the simple pass was on, she gave it. It was always about giving the ball to the player in a better position. The big picture. Making life easier for the players around her.

Lyndsey has had a remarkable career. Her cabinet overflowing. She first wore the senior Dublin jersey when she was just 14. Back in 2004. They are so proud of her at Skerries Harps. She was the perfect ambassador.

There’s so many new faces in the Dublin squad now. They could have no finer role model. She has hung up the blue boots, but the echo of her ways will be felt in Dublin dressing-rooms for years to come.