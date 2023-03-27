‘League is all about giving players their chance’ – camogie boss Gerry McQuaid

Camogie

Áine Woods of St Vincent's at the AIB Camogie Club Player Awards 2023 at Croke Park last Saturday

Good news on the bus to Clare last Sunday. Two St Vincent’s players in the AIB Club Championship Team of the Year – Áine Woods and Aisling Maher.

Vins were pipped by Sarsfields in the All-Ireland semi-final. The Galway side went on to win back-to-back titles.

In Ennis, the sliotar was thrown-in at noon. It finished 1-10 each. A result that perfectly concluded a see-saw game. The Dubs slip into Division 1B of the Very National League.

Now the telescope switches to the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship. Dublin have been drawn in Group Two. Alongside Kilkenny, Tipperary and Wexford. No free strawberries there.

They have already played Kilkenny and Tipp in the League. They opened the campaign in Cork, and there were away trips to Galway. And Clare.

“Yes, Division 1A was a difficult section. A tough group,” reflected Dublin manager, Gerry McQuaid.

“Kilkenny, the All-Ireland champions, and Cork, the runners-up. But it’s all about the players getting the experience against such top teams and the intensity they bring.

“Many of our group haven’t played in Division 1A before, so it’s very beneficial for them, and their development as inter-county players.

“The League is all about giving players their chance. It’s about finding the players that can perform at this level. It’s about trying to progress. Improving each week, and making sure that we are well prepared for the start of the Championship.

“The players have been working hard. Building up our fitness. And that’s been shown in our performances as the weeks have gone by. I think we have shown progress over the League.

“It was a tough opener in Cork. But there were positive aspects in each of the following games. And I feel we are going in the right direction. It’s about building up a spirit in the squad. Making the players believe in themselves,” he added.