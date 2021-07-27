Ladies’ football: Hannah Tyrrell is happy with Dublin call

Dublin’s Hannah Tyrrell was on hand for an AIG Dublin GAA event to celebrate the 2021 All-Ireland Championships. Photo: Sportsfile

HANNAH Tyrrell. She can play anything. Her left peg could juggle a marble and send it over the moon.

She was over the moon herself when the blue phone rang. Mick Bohan calling. Hannah was back with the Dubs.

“I was so nervous,” she admits. But on the first day back, the welcome was as warm as an electric blanket.

“The girls helped me settle right in. They got me up to speed and it’s been a whirlwind few weeks,” she says.

“I always wanted to come back and play for Dublin. I left in 2014 for rugby. I thought that would only be for a year or so, but rugby took me further than I ever imagined.

“But the dream was always there to get back with Dublin. And the chance came this season with my retirement from rugby.”

Now, Hannah and the Blues are preparing for the All-Ireland quarter-final against Donegal following wins over Tyrone and Waterford.

“It has been an amazing couple of months being back with the squad. I feel very lucky to be a part of this winning group. And it’s great being back playing Gaelic football after my extended break.”

The Division 1 League title was won before the Championship journey began with those two victories.

“They were two decent wins against Tyrone and Waterford. They mightn’t have been our best performances, but it was good we got the wins.

“Tyrone gave us a difficult test and Waterford came flying out of the blocks. But we stuck at it and came out on the right side of the results. So now the focus is on the quarter-final.”

On her comeback, Hannah has been very impressed with the attitude of the players. “They have a great mentality. They work so incredibly hard in each training session.

“They are not content with what they have done. It’s all about trying to go that step further. They are always looking towards the next game.

“On how they can improve. How they can make themselves that one per cent better.”

* * * * *

SHE misses the Euros. But now there’s the Olympics. The Lions. Not to mention all the GAA.

“I’m sport mad,” laughs Hannah Tyrrell. “I try to watch as much sport as I can. For me growing up, the Olympics was one of the pinnacle events. And when I was playing rugby sevens, one of our aims was to reach the Olympics.

“It didn’t happen, but I’ll be following the Irish sevens team in Tokyo and all the rest of the sports. I especially look forward to the athletic events. I’ll be glued to the tele over the next couple of weeks.”

Hannah has done more than most. She has worn some famous jerseys – the green of Ireland, the blue of Dublin, the Hoops of Shamrock Rovers and Clondalkin’s Round Towers, and now Na Fianna.

Sport has been a kind friend to her. Lacing up the boots has been one of the great gifts of her life.

And being back with the Dubs has added another chapter. “I am thoroughly enjoying it. I have had so much fun in the last few weeks. And that’s the reason I play sport. It’s because I enjoy it so much.”

Being out there. Being encouraged to express yourself. To enjoy the game for what it is. Memories of when she first kicked a ball on the streets of Clondalkin.

* * * * *

PARNELL Park. The memories came back for Hannah Tyrrell.

“Sitting here in Parnell Park takes me back to when Round Towers, Clondalkin won the Dublin Intermediate Football Championship,” she reflects.

“This is actually the tenth anniversary of that win, and it feels a bit surreal to be back here again on that date.

“It was our first Intermediate Championship and I have always said it’s my most prized possession. I have won a Six Nations in the rugby, but I don’t think anything will ever beat that medal with Towers.

“I won it with the girls that I grew up with. The people who helped me through some dark days. It was amazing.”

Now, Hannah is back busy with the Dubs. “It’s about making new memories now. This Dublin team have developed that winning mentality. They know how to close out games.”

She’s hoping they can continue to inspire young girls. “We want girls to see that they can go on and play for Dublin.

“It’s good to see the numbers increasing in girls’ and women’s sport. I saw it in rugby. And I see it at the Na Fianna Nursery. It’s vital that we keep girls in sport. And the whole idea behind that is that they enjoy it. That’s the most important thing.

“When you play for Dublin, you are a role model. We are on the radio, on TV, in the newspapers, etc, and it important that we give a good account of ourselves.

“We want to show young girls, and boys, that they can achieve what they set their hearts on. To show them that one day they too could be pulling on the blue jersey.”