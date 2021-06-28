Ladies Football: Big Two serve up League thriller

THE good Doctor looked on. Noelle Healy. How she would have loved to have played on the Wimbledon carpet. How her blistering pace would have ripped up the turf. Coming around the bend. Like Sarah Lavin.

Noelle now has a sideline seat. And she saw the old Dublin-Cork drama unfolding once again. No need to change at Mallow. This train just keeps on running.

In more recent times, Dublin have been the more dominant side. But Cork are a team that never die. And so it was again on Saturday night. Other teams would have closed the suitcase and headed for home. But Cork kept going. Bringing the game to Dublin. Under the lights. Into the Hill 16 end.

That’s the resolve that has made them such great champions. The result looked to have gone from them. But nobody told them that. They kept chasing. Showing those basketball hands that broke many a heart. No county can relax when Cork are on the premises.

Dublin had a bit to spare at the end - 2-15 to 1-13. Their second Lidl Division 1 League title. They won their first at Parnell Park in 2018. Producing one of the most dazzling displays of the Mick Bohan era.

There were spectators in the lower and the upper deck of the Cusack Stand. They saw a goal that belonged at the Euros. It came from Niamh Hetherton. She surged through the Leeside curtains before striking the ball on the laces. It ended up deep in the net.

Cork’s Libby Coppinger had palmed in the opening goal. And it was Dublin who led at half-time, 1-10 to 1-6. Dublin’s second goal showed Niamh McEvoy at her best. She is always the first to spot an open window. And as she climbed to field the ball as majestically as Brian Mullins, she released Carla Rowe with the simplest and wisest of passes.

Carla was in full stride. When that happens, nobody can lay a glove on her. She produced a polished finish. Out in Clann Mhuire, the Naul, it was time to put on the kettle.

* * * * *

TG4 brought Saturday Night Live to the nation. Like they have done a thousand times before. They had two good pundits at ringside – Cork’s Rena Buckley and Dublin’s Sinéad Finnegan.

On the full-time whistle, Siobhán McGrath (left) was clutching the match ball. She soon had another object to hold – the Player of the Match award.

So often, she is the engine of the side. Doing the work that doesn’t earn the headlines. Shutting off the supply. Gently pressing the switch to begin another attack. There’s never any fuss to Siobhan’s play. She just gets on with it. And gets on with it very well.

Industry forms the spine of this Dublin team. In any great side, it’s always the collective that brings home the bread and butter.

“No matter how talented a footballer you are, that doesn’t mean much if you don’t put in the work,” reflected Siobhán.

She acknowledged that players have to work extremely hard to get onto the first 15 - and the panel.

“We have 30 players in the squad. It’s a very competitive environment. Nobody is ever sure if they are playing or not.

“Against Cork, we managed to put in more tackles in the second half.”

* * * * *

ALIVE-Alive-O blasted out from the speakers. Sinéad Aherne would be climbing the steps of the Hogan. Once again.

Yet when the final whistle blew, herself and the rest of the Dublin players showed the joy of a team that looked like they had just won their first-ever prize.

It meant that much. That’s the secret. Having the hunger every time you cross the white line. Knowing that the jersey on your back is on borrowed time.

Lyndsey Davey has given more time than most. And she was again at her busy best on Saturday night.

She sets the tone for the side. One of the first players on Mick Bohan’s team-sheet. “We are delighted,” stated the Dublin boss. “It’s only the second League title for Dublin. That’s a huge achievement in itself.

“We are thrilled to have got as much out of the National League. And now the start of the Championship is within touching distance.”

The rest of the country will have to produce something special to stay in touch with the Dubs.