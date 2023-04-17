John Costello made the task look easy, did the job with a smile and Dublin were blessed to have him

John Costello, Dublin County Board secretary and CEO, is due to retire this October

It came as a surprise – like Ryan Tubridy leaving the Late Late. John Costello bidding farewell to Parnell Park.

It’s been a second home. For over thirty years. He’s put in a million unseen hours there. Guiding the Dublin traffic. Safely and wisely.

Regarded as one of the finest sports administrators in the country. They said that if he ever wanted the GAA’s Director-General role, the chair was his.

He did the job with a smile. Good humour and banter lighting up so many of his exchanges. A people’s person. He has time for everyone in the audience.

He makes the task look easy. Which it certainly isn’t. He thinks deeply about the games. His annual Dublin Convention report always attracts the headlines.

Dublin GAA is in a strong place. He played a significant part in that. Perhaps the most significant hand of all. Parnell Park was blessed to have him. For so long.

Parnell Park patrons helping St Francis Hospice in Raheny

The Hospice could have no finer ambassador – Brendan Gleeson. He put on the suit to help launch the bright new development plans at St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Patsy Kiernan would be pleased. Patsy started the match-day collection for the hospice in Parnell Park. When people receive their team-sheet, they can throw a few coins in the box.

It’s been going on for years now. All those coins mount up. And they help the hospice continue with their great work.

The Parnell Park patrons are generous. And hats off to Nora Leonard, Brid Tolster and all for giving their time to keep such a noble initiative going.

Travelling Dubs on the double this weekend

The summer starts here – the Dubs on the road this weekend – on the double. The hurlers in Corrigan Park against Antrim on Saturday and the footballers versus Laois in Portlaoise on Sunday.

Joanne Cantwell played for the Dubs. She is now one of the finest broadcasters in the country.

Jacqui Hurley is presenting the Sunday Game. Another accomplished sportswoman that has inspired the children with her brilliance, and her books.

Over the next few months, there will be kids looking at their work on the screen and saying to themselves that, one day, they can be broadcasters too.

As the 20-20 campaign said – seeing is believing. And the world of sport couldn’t have a finer duo.