‘It’s all about the Championship’ for Mick Bohan and the Jackies

Dublin's Hannah Tyrell celebrates with the Mary Ramsbottom Cup after beating Meath in the Leinster final last year

The start of the TG4 Leinster Championship. Meath welcome the Dubs next Sunday.

For last year’s opener, Dublin went to Mullingar. It was raining. The Bachelor Festival was on in the town. The game took place at the compact, cosy Cusack Park.

There’s a bust of Michael O’Hehir outside the ground. He did his first broadcast from the venue. He would have been impressed with the achievements of this Dublin team. They won well against Westmeath.

Hannah Tyrrell was in brilliant form. She left for home with 2-10 in the gear bag. Six frees. Her reading of the play and her clever movement opened doors all over the house.

“We were happy enough with this year’s League,” reflected Dublin manager, Mick Bohan. “It’s a new group. Players got game-time. The League is all about learning, and we took a lot from the campaign.

“Many new players got experience of playing at that level. And we’ll go into the Leinster Championship now and see where that takes us.”

There are three teams in the Group. Dublin host Laois on Sunday week. The top two sides will progress to the Leinster final in Croke Park on May 28.

Dublin are the Leinster champions. They beat Meath by two points in a cracking final last summer. Their earlier group match in Parnell Park was also one to savour. Meath won that. By a point.

Meath went on to secure back-to-back All-Ireland Championships. The scenery has now changed on the Hill of Tara. Eamonn Murray is gone.

Dublin defeated Meath at DCU in the opening game of the League this season.

And now the big journey begins. As Mick Bohan says: “It’s all about the Championship.”