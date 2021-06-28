Hurlers’ win is a big step forward

Last Wednesday’s developments in O’Connor Park, Tullamore were hugely encouraging and hopefully significant in helping to lift an air of pessimism that had enveloped Dublin hurling in recent times.

Not only did the Under 20s deliver a provincial hurling title to the capital, booking their place alongside Cork in the All-Ireland final in the process, they played with a confidence and character that has sometimes been lacking whenever the Dubs have faced Galway at underage level.

A miserable record against the Tribesmen at both minor and Under 21 was the unsettling backdrop to Wednesday’s final but Dublin showed scant regard for the history books in securing a deserved 1-20 to 1-18 win.

Even when they appeared in a precarious position in the second-half as Galway threatened to take control of matters, the Dubs refused to buckle and pushed on for a famous victory.

From Eddie Gibbons between the sticks up to Dara Purcell at corner-forward, this refusal to accept what many considered their inevitable fate was clearly evident the longer the contest evolved.

Gibbons produced an excellent save at a critical juncture in the game and while his Kilmacud Crokes clubmate Purcell was starved of supply on occasion, he still finished the game with four points from play to his name, including a classy brace that was pivotal to the game’s outcome.

Prior to Wednesday’s encounter, Dublin manager Paul O’Brien was effusive in his praise of the attitude, maturity, skill and application of his panel and all those qualities were there in abundance in Tullamore, typified by the efforts of captain Andrew Dunphy.

The inspirational St Brigid’s player would love nothing more than to deliver another acceptance speech on Saturday week and Wednesday’s display was a hugely positive step in that regard.