‘Hey, Frosty, cool the jets!’ – early riser Paul Croft’s ‘fresh’ memories of a lifetime in Sky Blue

From turning up for his Dublin debut without his shorts and socks, to a dressing down from Keith Barr, the former Naomh Barróg man has seen it all

Paul Croft outside Get Fresh in Castleknock. Croft played for Dublin's minors, U-21s, seniors and masters

Paul Croft was busy. In his shop, Get Fresh - Super Foods, in the Laurel Lodge Shopping Centre in Castleknock. He’s up before the milkman.

On this morning, he was out on the bike at 5.30am with a group of pals he would have played against when he wore the jersey of Naomh Barróg.

“It’s funny. We didn’t really like each other then because we played for different clubs. Now, we are all friends,” he said.

“We go out a few times a week. We’d do a circuit of Fingal, or out to Howth. We have a WhatsApp Group. We encourage each other. Keith Wilson is one of the group. He is fitter than ever. He is an inspiration.”

Paul has met a few inspirational figures throughout his life. Dick Fields is among them. Paul steps into a room at the back of the shop. To rewind the clock.

“I went to Scoil Lorcáin in Kilbarrack. Dick was a teacher there. They had Mini-Leagues. I was six at the time. I can still feel the excitement.

“They named the teams after counties. I was playing for Armagh. John Ring was there as well. A brilliant guy.”

Paul joined Barróg. He was so keen that he’d climb over the fence to get into the ground. “I’d be running up and down, kicking the ball over the bar.

“Catching and kicking. Learning to use two feet. My younger brother, Robbie, was my constant companion.”

Paul’s ambition was to play for the Dubs. “Dave Fitzgerald brought me out to all the underage trials. A great man, I think about him every day.”

He made the minor football squad. “That was my big goal. I was in the original 50.” That’s when he got the phone call. It was Alan Larkin, the Dublin minor manager.

“I’ll never forget Alan’s words: ‘Paul, you didn’t make the cut this year, but don’t worry. You still have next year. Keep working hard.’ Alan was so good about it, but, at the time, I was absolutely devastated.

“Yet, looking back, I wasn’t ready. It made me even more determined. In training games, nobody was going to get the better of me. Years later, the lads were saying they used to hate being marked by me!

“The following season, Pat Duggan was the manager. Brian Talty was one of his selectors. I met Brian recently out in Abbotstown. He also had a big influence on me.

“Two weeks before our first Championship game, he called me over and said: ‘Paul, I think you are going to be the captain this year.’ It’s a moment that will live with me forever. And it was all down to hard work.”

Before he knew it, the senior call came from Mickey Whelan.

“It all happened so quickly. One minute I’m with the minors and the next I’m sitting in the dressing-room beside fellas like Jim Gavin, Dessie Farrell, Keith Barr, Eamonn Heery, Niall Guiden, Joe McNally and my hero, Paul Curran.

“I was a new fella coming in. They wouldn’t have known me. I remember one time when we were doing some running and I was out front. Keith Barr, who didn’t really know my name, shouted: ‘Hey, Frosty, cool the jets!’ I was starstruck with it all.”

So much so that when he arrived for his Dublin debut, he forgot to bring shorts and socks.

“It was an O’Byrne Cup game in Doctor Cullen Park against Carlow. I was picked at right half-back. I had to ask Paul Curran for socks and shorts and, luckily, he had spare ones in his bag.

“After the game I said to John Costello, would it be possible to buy some kit. He told me to see him after training in Parnell Park the following Tuesday night.

“He opened this big press and it was full of Arnott’s gear. John just said to me: ‘Take what you need.’ It felt like Christmas to me.”

Paul was also playing with the Dublin Under-21s, managed by the legendary Davy Billings.

“In my time with the Dubs, we didn’t have much success. But they were good days all the same. Under Tommy Carr, we lost the 1999 Leinster final to Meath, and they went on to win the All-Ireland that year.”

Combining football with his work commitments proved difficult. He stepped away.

“I’m glad now that there’s a structure in place where players are helped with things like their career choices. Getting a job that complements their football.”

He often looked back and wondered about his own Dublin career. If things had been different.

Many years later, the call came from the Dublin Masters. “It was one of the happiest days of my life. The feel of the Dublin jersey on my back again. It doesn’t matter if it’s minor, senior, masters, or whatever. It’s a Dublin jersey. It’s such a privilege.

“Niall Crossan and Gary O’Connell got all the old crew back together again. We had Val Andrews and Martin Hughes. We had some great trips. I remember one time we had a match in Louth.

“We went to Banty McEnaney’s place. He put on a lovely meal for us and a few drinks. We had such fun on the bus back. The banter. The camaraderie.

“Great people. So genuine. You have someone like Niall (Crossan). He does work for the Pink Tie children’s charity. We’d all go to the fundraisers. Good nights.”

Paul and Kim have three children – Josh, David and Zoe. David is on the Irish Taekwondo team. After his stint on the bike on this morning, Paul walked the family’s new dog, a Golden Retriever puppy, Ace.

Then it was into the van for the drive from Swords to the shop. “It’s seven days a week. It’s hard work, but I enjoy it. I started with Get Fresh in a summer job when I was 15.

“We are in a good community. Young people from the local clubs have worked here. I like to give something back. A small gesture like giving a couple of fruit baskets to clubs when they are running events.

“I like getting up early. I wasn’t always like that. I’d read about these business people who’d get up at something like 4am, and I’d say to myself ‘what are they getting up so early for?’.

“But now I see the benefits. The training is done before 7am and you are ready for the rest of the day. Getting up early gets the body clock going. It’s brilliant.”