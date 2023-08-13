Geezer for the Anglo Celt Cup

Bluebeat

ONE summer’s morning, he was walking quietly up through Malahide. Past the church and towards the bridge.

On another afternoon he was strolling in through the Donnycarney turnstiles. The great man himself – Kieran McGeeney. Part of the city furniture.

He had the best of days in Parnell Park. Playing with Na Fianna. Pillar’s parade of champions.

Back home, he was one of Joe’s men. Captain of the county on their proudest day of all. One of Armagh's most celebrated footballers.

He has been given the key to the orchard once more. There should have been no debate. He is now the longest serving manager in Gaelic football.

Good fortune didn’t follow him this year. It's easier to win the Lotto than a penalty shoot-out. All his friends along the Mobhi Road will be hoping that next season the right numbers come up for Kieran. Geezer for the Anglo Celt.

Race starts for the Clery Cup

THE biggest prize of them all – the Clery Cup. The trophy every club wants to have in its shop window.

The Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Football Championship. A highlight of life in the capital. Up and running. The standard keeps rising. Sam back in the building provides the perfect backdrop.

Kilmacud Crokes are seeking entry to the exclusive three-in-a-row club. Crokes are the All-Ireland champions. Resilience is their middle name. They recovered so well from Leinster and All-Ireland heartbreak.

Over the next few weeks, there should be some cracking matches. And whoever lifts the chalice in Parnell Park will, as always, automatically go in among the favourites for Leinster and All-Ireland gold.

Hurling for Cancer a worthy cause

THE annual Hurling for Cancer game takes place at Netwatch Cullen Park next Monday (6.0). Jim Bolger and Davy Russell are the co-founders of the initiative which has raised much-needed funds over the years.

It’s always such a fun occasion. Many leading personalities take part from the world of GAA, horse-racing, sport and media. Some of the Limerick four-in-a-row side will be in action. As will TJ Reid and Lee Chin.

Among those also involved are Johnny Murtagh, Paul McGrath, Ursula Jacob and Miriam O’Callaghan. Tickets cost a tenner. Family tickets €15. www.hurlingforcancer.ie