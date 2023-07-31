From Crokes to Croker: A festival of camogie to savour

THE party starts at Kilmacud Crokes. The club of Dublin’s jewel, Issy Davis. The Beacon Hospital Sevens. The 50th edition of this famous event. Everybody is invited. Always an enjoyable day.

The perfect place to look forward to Sunday’s All-Ireland final in Croke Park. You’ll be taking historic steps along the Clonliffe Road. Like Waterford. It’s their first final in 78 years. Last season, they lost their opening Championship game to Dublin. Now look at them.

They overcame Tipp in the semi-final. The rain fell on Nowlan Park. There were big queues at the turnstiles. It was the largest semi-final crowd in many a day.

There wasn’t a seat in the Press Box. There was much to see. Niamh Rockett’s catch. The sweet silky, skill and speed of Lorraine Bray. Waterford’s collective spirit.

They cried tears of jubilation on the final whistle. Waterford’s News and Stars. But, as the genial Beth Carton related, it’s all about the next day.

Cork’s jerseys will, once again, match the red carpet. They’ll look as comfortable as if they are wearing their fluffy slippers.

Matthew Twomey is their manager He had Davy Fitzgerald in the cockpit last year. Matthew won’t need reminding how close Waterford came to winning last season’s Croke Park semi-final final between the pair.

Ashling Thompson changed the tide. A huge cheer greeted her arrival off the bench against Galway the last day. Hannah Looney is the supreme athlete. Saoirse McCarthy also showed the pace of Sarah Lavin.

Go along. A triple treat. For yourself. And the kids.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie finals: Sunday, Croke Park: Premier Junior (12.50): Clare v Tipperary. Intermediate (2.45): Derry v Meath. Senior (5.0): Cork v Waterford. Tickets on camogie.ie