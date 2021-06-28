Farrell’s chance to shuffle his deck

There would be few stronger midfield pairings than James McCarthy and Brian Fenton. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

With the identity of Dublin’s opponents for their Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final finally made known at the weekend, the All-Ireland champions travel to Chadwicks Wexford Park next Sunday to take on hosts Wexford (3.30).

The Model County surprised many in beating near neighbours Wicklow in Aughrim last Sunday afternoon and will view next weekend’s encounter as a ‘shot to nothing’ and a wonderful opportunity to test themselves against the game’s elite.

Irrespective of how well Wexford play, it’s highly unlikely that Dublin will be caught cold by any home ambush and that expected pattern is likely to be repeated throughout the province, according to former Dublin selector Brian Talty.

“To be honest, I think from what we have seen from Dublin so far this year, they have been playing within themselves and keeping their powder dry for later in the year.

“They will have been happy with how the league went, remaining unbeaten while really only playing at 60 per cent of their intensity, and it’s highly unlikely they’ll need to push themselves any more than that next Sunday.

“I just don’t see a big challenge for Dublin in Leinster this year, starting with Wexford next weekend, and that allows them to ease their way into the championship and not show their full hand.

CONCERNS

“It also allows them extra time to deal with any injury concerns and they will, like most years, be looking to time their run perfectly once the provincial championships are finished,” he said.

Of course, Cian O’Sullivan’s retirement from intercounty football, announced on Sunday, is a blow to all concerned with the Dubs and continues a pattern of squad renewal in recent years.

O’Sullivan (inset) at his brilliant best was one of the first names on Jim Gavin’s team sheet and while he has enjoyed limited game time over the past few campaigns due to regular hamstring complaints, his stepping down still represents a loss in terms of the quality of options at Dessie Farrell’s disposal, according to Talty.

“I am a huge admirer of Cian O’Sullivan and he was a very important player for Dublin over the past decade.

“I think that when Jim (Gavin) began to play him as a sweeper, that was one of the key decisions that helped turn Dublin into the dominant team that they are now.

“Things improved for Dublin as soon as that decision was made and the solidity that Cian provided at the back allowed the other excellent players on the team to thrive and express themselves.

“While he may not have featured too much this year, I think you can say that slowly but surely, the depth that Dublin used to enjoy is being weakened just a touch,” added the former Galway midfielder.

If Dublin are coming back towards the pack, as many observers would suggest, then which teams are best equipped to take advantage.

Three of their nearest challengers were all in action over the weekend with Talty still unconvinced that the gap between Dublin and the pretenders to their crown has been reduced sufficiently.

“I watched a bit of Mayo, Kerry and Donegal and in fairness, they all did what they needed to do with a fair degree of comfort.

“It was noticeable that all three teams have placed a lot of their emphasis on pace and that’s with a view to playing in Croke Park later in the year.

“Mayo and Donegal will obviously be concerned about the injuries suffered to Cillian O’Connor and Michael Murphy respectively and we won’t really know until later in the championship whether they have the necessary options if these two lads are missing.

“Kerry looked decent against Clare but I still think they need both Sean O’Shea and David Clifford in the peak of their form to upset Dublin and I’m not sure about their supporting cast.

“There is a fair bit of sparring going on at the minute and we should have a better idea of where we are as the championship develops.

“There are still some questions to be answered from a Dublin perspective, especially when you consider the doubt over Stephen Cluxton’s return to the panel.

valuable

“Despite his absence, Dublin still enjoyed a decent league and they gave valuable game time to fellas that should stand them in good stead for later in the year.

“Certainly, Cormac Costello has benefited from his extended run in the team and has done his chances no harm whatsoever and Dublin have shown once again that they can do without key personnel and still remain competitive.

“This will probably be the case next Sunday as I’d be surprised to see the likes of Dean Rock and Jonny Cooper involved but Dublin still have that depth to get the job done and I still expect them to have few difficulties in retaining their Leinster title.

“That should allow them to come out of the province with a full squad to play with and then there will be the usual arguments and debate over the starting 15 and the make up of the team.

“There will be a fair bit of discussion centred around Brian Fenton’s midfield partner and it’s possible that Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne might get the nod on Sunday.

“That would be a great opportunity for him and a chance to lay down a marker and that’s what the Leinster Championship has become for Dublin over the past decade.

“Dublin still have lots of options there and it’s fair to say that if James McCarthy got the nod, there wouldn’t be a better midfield around.

“They (Dublin) are maybe not in as good a place as they have been in previous years in terms of the panel depth but they are still formidable opponents for anyone and it’s very unlikely we’ll know for sure until we reach the All-Ireland semi-final stage.