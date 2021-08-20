End of era as the Dubs bow out

It was truly the end of an era. After 2,540 days stretching all the way back to 2014, Dublin had not tasted defeat in the championship.

Saturday was their day of judgement. A judgement so harsh that you wonder how they will come back from it?

Of course they will in some shape or form, but this was as significant a shift in the GAA pendulum as one could imagine.

Go back four years to 2017 when Dean Rock, with virtually the last kick of the game, sent over Dublin’s winning free to claim the three-in-row as Mayo fell to the champions by the narrowest of margins.

The tables were turned on Dublin last Saturday. Rob Hennelly’s place kick sent the game into extra time, with the two teams locked on 13 points each - an ominous looking scoreline if ever there was one.

And so here we were for the second time in a week facing two additional periods of time.

Six days previously, a captivated audience had seen Kilkenny snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat against Cork, when Adrian Mullen found the bottom of the net with a mesmerising strike.

Somehow Cork mustered up a response and you wondered would Dublin do the same.

And the answer was an emphatic no. They managed just one more score for the remaining 20 or so minutes, although they almost got in for a late equalising goal when Cormac Costello’s strike off an angled run was cleared off the line by Dublin’s long-time nemesis Lee Keegan.

A few moments later the subsequent 45 ended up in a congested square.

James McCarthy had verbals with the referee Conor Lane and was sent to the line. That pretty much summed it up.

Viewed by many as Dublin’s greatest outfield player of his generation, his evening was shaped by a missed chance in the first action of the second half.

With Dublin leading by six points, the Ballymun Kickhams man had found himself in space on the left-hand side of the large rectangle.

But kicking into the hill, he could only find the side netting. A nine-point deficit would have been a tough one to claw back and as such McCarthy’s miss was their manna from heaven.

Admittedly they left a few scores behind early in the second half and while points from Paddy Small and Dean Rock had left Dublin five clear with 12 minutes to go, they were continually playing dangerous tactics with their possession game.

Certainly there were occasions when they took too much out of the ball, a tactic that had worked well enough in the Leinster final against a Kildare team prepared to sit back as much as possible. Mayo however were in no mood to play piggy-in-the-middle.

The loss of Eoghan McLaughlin to a bad injury with 20 minutes to go had threatened to derail their challenge.

But determination was Mayo’s byword and there was a terrific piece of play by Diarmuid O’Connor to stop the ball from going over the end line, off which Kevin McLoughlin got a crucial point with seven minutes to go.

And while a Dean Rock free out of the hands still had Dublin two points up in the seven minutes of additional time, successive frees from Ryan O’Donoghue and Hennelly saw Mayo claim a dramatic draw.

And from there it was all Mayo, with points from Tommy Conroy and O’Donoghue seeing the Westerners up by three points at the end of the first period (during which time Colm Basquel had been sent to the line for ten minutes for a black card offence), a gap Dublin were unable to bridge in the end.

It had all begun so well for Dessie Farrell’s men, with early points from Rock, Ciaran Kilkenny and O’Callaghan opening up four point lead by the time of the first quarter - 0-6 to 0-2.

And when Aidan O’Shea failed to convert a simple score off a mark, Mayo had fallen further behind approaching the half-hour mark when Paddy Small linked up with Rock to move Dublin seven points clear.

And trailing 10-4 at on what was a slippery Croke Park surface, Mayo needed to get back on their feet, which they did.

As for the Dubs, well you wouldn’t want to be walking in their shoes over the next couple of days and weeks.

Scorers: Dublin - D. Rock (0-6, 5 frees); C. Kilkenny (0-3, 1 mark); P. Small (0-2); C. O’Callaghan, P. Small, S. Bugler (0-1 each); Mayo - R. O’Donoghue (0-5, 2 frees, 1 mark); R. Hennelly (0-3, frees); T. Conroy (0-3); M. Ruane, C. Loftus, L. Keegan, K. McLoughlin, J. Flynn, D. Coen (0-1 each).

Dublin: E. Comerford; E. Murchan, D. Byrne; M. Fitzsimons; J. McCarthy, J. Cooper (c), J. Small; B. Fenton, B. Howard; P. Small, C. Costello, N. Scully; C. O’Callaghan, D. Rock, C. Kilkenny. Subs for Dublin: C. Basquel for C. Costello (49); T. Lahiff for J. Cooper (52); S. Bugler for N. Scully (62); S. McMahon for E. Murchan (inj 67); P. McMahon for S. McMahon (inj 70+6); A. Byrne for P. Small (70+7); R. McDaid for J. Small (80+1); A. Byrne for B. Howard (82); C. Costello for P. Small (85).

Black cards: C. Basquel (74-83); J. McCarthy (80+3); T. Lahiff (80+3).

MAYO: R. Hennelly; M. Plunkett, L. Keegan, P. O’Hora; S. Coen, P. Durcan, E. McLaughlin; M. Ruane, D. O’Connor; D. McHale, K. McLoughlin, C. Loftus; T. Conroy; A. O’Shea (c), R. O’Donoghue. Subs: E. Hession for D. McHale (28); B. Walsh for M. Plunkett, J. Carr for A. O’Shea (both 49); J. Flynn for E. McLaughlin (inj 58); C. O’Shea for C. Loftus (64); D. Coen for S. Coen (70+7); C. Loftus for K. McLoughlin (80+1); J. Carr for J. Durcan (temp 85); B. Harrison for D. O’Connor (87); A. O’Shea for D. Coen (80+2).

Referee: C. Lane (Cork)