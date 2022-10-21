Dubs star Con O’Callaghan hails Cuala success after once ‘struggling to field team’

Con O'Callaghan helping to promote Cuala's €50,000 car draw to raise funds for an upgrade of their clubhouse and facilities

Dublin GAA star Con O’Callaghan says his club, Cuala, has come a long way from the days when his team “struggled to field 15 players on any given week”.

The All-Ireland winner is a dual footballer and hurler at club level and said the numbers the club now has at every level underage “is a huge source of pride”.

“The culture in Cuala is thriving,” Con said. “However, we lack the adequate facilities to help support our continued success as a club.”

He made the comments as the Dalkey club launched a competition to win a “top of the range” Peugeot 3008 Hybrid car, worth €50,000, to help raise vital funds to upgrade their clubhouse.

The new complex will include a gym, sports hall, community café, fitness studio, changing rooms, physio treatment rooms and more.

“A redevelopment of the Cuala clubhouse and a new state of the art facility would establish a home for players and members, both young and old,” Con said.

“A new clubhouse and facilities would also act as a base at the heart of our community accessible to all Cuala members.

“My 1996 team, managed by Johnny Twomey and Tadhg Murphy, struggled to field 15 players on any given week. To see the unbelievable numbers we have at every level underage is a huge source of pride for me,” he added.

Cuala Chairman, Damian McKeown, said: “The car draw is just one of many fantastic elements which make up the #Home4Cuala initiative.

“This is very much a community effort, and the new complex, once ready, will be of benefit to the entire community,” he added.

“We can’t wait for one lucky entrant to drive off in a brand-new car when the draw is completed and hope many people enter to help uplift grassroots GAA at a community level.”

Tickets for the draw are priced at €30 for one, €100 for a bundle of four, or €200 for a bundle of eight. Tickets are available now and the draw will run until the January 13.