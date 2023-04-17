Dubs boss Mick Bohan offering coaching advice this Saturday at St Clare’s, DCU

Dublin ladies football manager Mick Bohan will be coaching at St Clare's this Saturday

He stands on the sideline. Arms folded. In his thinking cap. Taking it all in. Mick Bohan is the coaching philosopher. Always striving. Always listening. Always learning.

He has worked with some of the best. From his own days playing for Clontarf, to many clubs in Dublin and with Jim Gavin’s Dubs.

He had happy days with Clare. He must have been delighted as Clare beat Cork in the Munster Championship last week. The Clare manager, Colm Collins, is a big admirer of his work.

With Mick, it’s people first, the game second. Players playing with a smile on their faces. Enjoying being out there. Looking forward to it. Feeling at home. Feeling valued.

Just like in last weekend’s John West Féile. The largest ever in the history of the Dublin LGFA. Joy bouncing across every venue in the county.

Sunday’s finals brought much excitement to O’Toole Park, St Peregrine’s, St Margaret’s and Innisfails. Everyone a winner.

Skills are at the core of his beliefs. People skills and ball skills. Working away in the quiet hours. Perfecting the craft. It’s always the big picture. Doing the sport justice.

Dublin beat Galway in the 2019 All-Ireland Ladies’ Football Championship final. A rain-sodden day in Croke Park.

He regretted that it wasn't a better showcase. But his Dubs have enhanced the sport. With the beauty and breadth of their football.

Playing with belief. With adventure. Playing for each other. Team over self. Everyone reading from the Bohan Bible.

Next Saturday at St Clare’s, DCU, Mick is hosting a Coaching Day. It runs from 10am to 1pm. It will focus on the skills, strength and conditioning, nutrition and much more.

It’s aimed at coaches who are coaching LGFA clubs. Everybody will get a booklet produced by Mick. The cost of the course is €60. It’s a fundraiser for the Dublin ladies’ football team. To book, see dublinladiesgaelic.ie



