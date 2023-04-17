Dublin’s midfield maestro Brian Mullins ‘ate, slept and breathed St Vincent’s’

Dublin's Brian Mullins and Ciarán Duff celebrate with supporters after the replay in Cork in 1983. Pic: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

St Vincent's manager Brian Mullins and his son Nathan embrace after the Dublin SFC final in 2017

Paddy Glackin was the Head of Radio Sport in RTÉ. An accomplished musician, and a Dubs’ fan.

He was talking about the 1983 All-Ireland Football semi-final. Dublin v Cork. Cork, three points ahead. Time almost up. Dublin attacking the Hill. Their last stand.

Brian Mullins had the ball. “Everyone was screaming at him to knock it into the square and hope for the best, including me,” recalled Paddy.

But no. The great man had other ideas. As Paddy relates. “He spotted Ray Hazley out left in front of the Nally Stand. Ray sent over a cross and there was Barney Rock to score the equalising goal.”

It led to one of the most memorable days of all. The Dubs were going to Cork for the replay. It was a carnival on the Lee. Dublin at their very best. Mullins even better. He slotted home a penalty. No celebration. Just the look of a man that said: “We have more work to do here.”

It was a famous Dublin victory. The Dublin orchestra couldn’t have been in finer mood. Even if Oliver Barry himself had been the promoter. “Brian was majestic that day,” declared the Dublin captain, Tommy Drumm.

Tommy and Paddy were among the guests on last week’s Cloch Le Carn programme. It painted a fitting portrait of Brian. Thin Lizzy provided the background music – ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ and ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’.

For Brian to be even playing in ’83 was one of the greatest achievements of his life. A page one picture in the Evening Herald showed his car wrapped around a lamp-post on the Clontarf Road.

After the accident, he was interviewed by Mick Dunne. “I was just so happy to be alive,” he said.

He began his comeback. Against the odds. He decided to go for a gentle jog one day. He had to stop after a few yards. But he didn’t give up.

That inner steel made him the footballer, and the person that he was. He was himself. Always himself.

The ’83 All-Ireland final didn’t provide the ending he deserved. The match overheated. He was sent off.

He was a dejected, forlorn figure as he walked to the Dublin bench. Even all these years on, you could still feel every sad, sorrowful step.

Mick Dunne got his reaction in the dressing-room. He was so down on himself. So disappointed that he wasn’t there for the full game to help his team.

But happy that they won. That was the main thing. It always was, with Brian. “It was never about himself. It was always the team,” outlined Tommy Drumm.

Expand Close Dublin's Brian Mullins and Ciarán Duff celebrate with supporters after the replay in Cork in 1983. Pic: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin's Brian Mullins and Ciarán Duff celebrate with supporters after the replay in Cork in 1983. Pic: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

“When you looked up, he was always there, making himself available. He covered so much ground. He had some engine. As Kevin Heffernan said: ‘A big heart, a big body and a big mind’.”

As Seán Bán Breathnach observed: “He was one of the greatest of them all.” And he was brave. In one of the clips, he was tackled with all the force of a juggernaut. He stumbled to the ground, but immediately got up and lofted over a point.

“As a footballer, he was tough. As a brother, he was a gentleman,” stated his brother, Pádraig.

He grew up on the Stiles Road in Clontarf. The second youngest of seven. An Irish-speaking house. His father, Pádraig, from Moanreel in Clare, who was reared in a Station House on the West Clare Railway.

His mother, Áine, from Lispole in Kerry. She was the sister of Kerry’s four-time All-Ireland winner, Bill Casey. Brian spent many a summer holiday in Lispole.

Brian had St Anne’s Park on one side, and the sea on the other. And with a love of sport. Playing football, hurling, rugby, cricket, soccer and tennis. And being good at them all.

“I first saw him playing football in Coláiste Mhuire, and you knew instantly he was going to be a great star,” explained Anton Carroll, the Principal of the Greendale Community School.

Brian became one of Heffo’s men. A leader. The programme showed the Dubs training in Parnell Park. No terraces, no stand.

The Heff’s Bootroom was small and cluttered. A place for home-truths. And inspiration. The Donnycarney Den where fitness became a bedrock of the team's success.

Brian became a heartbeat of the side. The breakthrough win against Galway in the ’74 All-Ireland final. Heffo’s Heroes turning gaelic football into showbiz. The iconic duels with Micko’s Kerry.

For Brian, it was always the next pass. The next ball. The next game. Always challenging himself.

He studied Physical Education in Thomond College. He had happy days at Greendale in Kilbarrack. He went to New York University to obtain a Masters of Athletics degree.

He moved to Donegal – becoming principal of the largest school in the country in Carndonagh. He returned to Dublin. As Head of Sport at UCD. “We have 60 sports here, and Brian was invested in them all,” explained Ger Brennan.

Ger stepped into the legendary shoes of Davy Billings. St Vincent’s written in all their hearts.

Brian gave so much of himself to the club. On the pitch, and in the committee room. “He ate, slept and breathed St Vincent’s,” noted his son, Nathan, a cultured footballer himself.

Nathan remembered when Brian was managing the St Vincent’s team that he played on. “He made it clear that once we were inside the gate, it was a manager-player relationship.”

Vincent’s won the Dublin Senior Football Championship title in 2017. There’s a picture for the ages at the end of the match. Father embracing son. Tears in their eyes.

Nathan talked about his father as the family man. The first to arrive for special occasions. Or to arrive at the door for no reason at all. To go in and make himself a cup of tea. “And to give the kids ice-cream at 8 o’clock in the morning!”

There was footage of Brian bringing a group of pupils out on their bicycles to Dollymount.

Shay Healy was with them for RTÉ. Brian told him: “St Anne’s Park and the coastline is a great amenity for this city, and it should be used.”

Instilling in the children good habits. Helping them to appreciate their environment. Like he did. A giant in and out of the classroom.

“He was so good to young people. He understood them. He’d encourage them. Build their confidence.

“He was an exceptional man. A generous and loyal man. And very kind in his own way,” said Anton Carroll. “I thought he’d live forever.”