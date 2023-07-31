Dublin v Kerry, Mark Two: A match made in football Heaven

LADIES FOOTBALL

THE hallowed Semple sod. There was a lot of it to cover. In the wink of an eye, you’d have your 10,000 steps done. Lose the ball and you could be sure it was on its way to the recycling centre.

The floodlights were on from the start. A special occasion in Thurles. Celebrating the golden jubilee of the LGFA. And a golden couple on the stage – Dublin and Cork. What parties they have given over the years.

The Dubs won this TG4 All-Ireland Championship semi-final with some comfort – 2-19 to 0-13. But you can never put the feet up against Cork.

Dublin’s attitude was right on the money. From pillar to post. Early on, Leah Caffrey got her finger-nails on the ball. Late on, Martha Byrne did the same.

The Dublin defenders weren’t passing around the Barry’s tea-bags. And in attack, Dublin’s accuracy was commendable. Their pacey running, and sure hands, were opening up the windows along the banks of the Lee.

Shane Ronayne was managing Cork. His management crew included Pat Ring, who had so many prosperous years with Foxrock Cabinteely. Indeed, in one All-Ireland final, it was Ronayne’s Mourneabbey that defeated the Dubliners on a winter’s night in Parnell Park.

Mick Bohan’s Dubs never stopped running. All the way to Croke Park. It’s quite the accolade for the boss-man to be driving them there. The squad welcomed so many new faces this term.

“We are so pleased. Thrilled. It’s lovely for this group to experience All-Ireland final day. Not everybody gets that chance,” reflected Mick, who added: “We face a huge task ahead.”

If it’s anything like the Donnycarney belter between the counties a few weeks ago, the Jones’s Road should be rocking. Dublin and Kerry. Mark two. A match made in Heaven.