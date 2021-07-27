Dublin U-20 boss Tom Gray: ‘Hopefully, they can use the loss as a motivating factor to make themselves better footballers’

Dublin's Mark Lavin in action against Fionn Dempsey of Offaly during the EirGrid Leinster U20 football final. Photo: Matt Browne

There was an acute sense of disappointment for Dublin last Thursday evening as their hopes of a third successive Leinster Under-20 Football Championship title were dashed as Offaly secured an historic 0-15 to 3-3 victory.

Few could quibble with the Faithful County’s success, given the control that they exerted for large parts of the clash as Dublin struggled to make inroads up front.

Granted, the goals scored by Lorcan O’Dell and Fionn Murray in the first half and Mark Lavin upon the restart allowed the Dubs to remain competitive on the scoreboard at least, but there were ominous signs in the second half that Dublin’s forward line was malfunctioning, both in terms of chance creation and conversion.

“It was a peculiar game and we got three goals at different times which kept us in the game for long periods, but ultimately in the second half, we couldn’t get the scores, said Dublin manager Tom Gray.

“We had plenty of chances but didn’t convert them and, at the end of the day, Offaly were fully deserving winners and we just have to take it on the chin and move on.

“We were one from ten in the second half (in terms of shot conversion) and that tells its own tale and ultimately, you can’t expect to win a game with that sort of return.

“There are a lot of very talented young men involved with this panel and I’ve no doubt that a good number of them will make their way into the senior squad in the coming years.

“Hopefully, they can use the loss on Thursday as a motivating factor to make themselves better footballers.

“There is a long history of Dublin players blossoming at senior level having not had a very stellar career at underage level.

“These lads have had a really good run, particularly over the past two years and I’d expect a good number of them to make the senior team in the coming years,” said Gray.